Razorbacks Will Receive Visit From Former McDonald’s All-American Center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former McDonald’s All-American center Brandon Garrison will visit the Razorbacks and John Calipari, per Kevin McPherson of Hogville. He is fresh off a visit last weekend with the Texas Longhorns.
Garrison entered the portal March 18 following his freshman season with Oklahoma State. The 6-foot-11, 245 pound center averaged nearly eight points, five rebounds and two assists with the Cowboys. He was one of very few bright spots in Stillwater this season shooting 57% from the floor and 65% from the free throw line.
As a McDonald’s All-American, Garrison chose to stay close to home when he committed to Oklahoma State in July of 2022. He scored 20 or more points on three occasions last season with all of the performances coming in Big 12 play. He recorded a pair of double-doubles and is a stout rim protector with 47 blocks on the year.
The highlight of his freshman year came in a loss to Baylor when Garrison dropped 20 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. The Bears were able to fend off an upset minded Oklahoma State team 75-70.
According to 247sports, Garrison is the No. 17 player overall in the transfer portal and the No. 4 center of this cycle.
The Razorbacks need up to ten transfers this offseason with Calipari likely getting three freshmen following him from Kentucky. 5-star small forward Karter Knox committed to Arkansas Monday while former Wildcats center Ivonimir Ivisic transferred to the Hogs last week.
Arkansas has received visits from a pair of five-star’s, point guard Boogie Fland and small forward Billy Richmond. Calipari has his team in the mix for Tennessee transfer big man Jonas Aidoo, Florida Atlantic guard Johnell Davis, Kentucky guard DJ Wagner and forward Jordan Burks.
