Where Did McFadden Land in Ranking of Backs?

ESPN has rated legendary Arkansas Razorback running Darren McFadden the 11th best running back of this century in college football and the 35th best running back of the past 60 years.

McFadden, who came up just short of winning the Heisman twice, finished his career under Houston Nutt with 4.560 yards rushing, 365 yards receiving, 43 touchdowns and also seven passes thrown for touchdowns.

While ESPN gave credit to Reggie Bush for his numbers being lower because of his pairing with Lindale White at USC, no leeway was given to McFadden even though Felix Jones ran for nearly 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons with McFadden and the fullback position chipped in another 350 yards each season.

Here are the 10 running backs whom ESPN deemed to be better college running backs than McFadden this century.

1. Reggie Bush, USC

2. Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

3. Christian McCaffrey, Stanford

4. Montee Ball, Wisconsin

5. Melvin Gordon, Wisconsin

6. Darren Sproles, Kansas St.

7. LaMichael James, Oregon

8. Cedric Benson, Texas

9. Derrick Henry, Alabama

10. Ezekiel Elliott, Ohio St.

In the overall rankings, Barry Sanders finished No. 1, followed by Archie Griffin, Herschal Walker, Ricky Williams and O.J. Simpson respectively.

