Drew Sanders Silencing Any Linebacker Questions for Hogs

Before season replacing a couple of experienced guys was question mark, but not now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' linebackers are going to be just fine, thank you.

Finding a couple of guys to go with Bumper Pool was a big question mark before the season. The potential was clearly there in the spring and summer, but now we have an answer from SEC play.

Junior linebacker Drew Sanders was named the Walter Camp National FBS Defensive Player of the Week after the Razorbacks' 44-30 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

In his second game with the Hogs, Sanders recorded career highs in total tackles (11), including eight solo stops, and tackles for loss (three) against the Gamecocks.

Sanders tied a school single-game record (based on available stats) in forced fumbles with two while tallying one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry.

Anchoring the Razorback defense, Sanders became one of two SEC defenders since 2000 to have totaled 10+ tackles with two or more sacks, two or more forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a single game.

His three tackles for loss were the most in a game by a Hog defender since Bumper Pool totaled three against Texas A&M in 2020.

Sanders is the fifth Arkansas player to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors since 2004 and the first since Hunter Henry did in 2021.

Sanders and No. 10 Arkansas (2-0) will play Missouri State and former Hogs coach Bobby Petrino (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Razorback Stadium on ESPN+.

