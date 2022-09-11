Solid Information Finally Given on Catalon, Slusher

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The mystery is over.

After a week of speculation and rumor that involved everything from a broken hand to a torn back muscle, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman finally pulled the curtain back on what's going on with safety Jalen Catalon.

After asking the media if the topic is something they would like to talk about, Pittman went on to break down Catalon's situation.

“Catalon is having surgery on his shoulder, reconstruction surgery on his shoulder, so he won’t be back this year," Pittman said visibly shaken. "I feel for him. We’ve had conversations about it. I’m going to let him be away from the building a little bit. I mean, he’s down. You would be too if you put in all that work and for two years you’re not able to play."

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Jalen Catalon tackles Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle downfield during their game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Pittman chose to wait to disclose any information regarding Catalon's thoughts about next year, indicating he'd prefer to let the safety choose when to reveal that information.

According to Pittman, Catalon did have one request. He asked if there was a way Simeon Blair could fill his role as defensive captain. It was a request Pittman felt more than comfortable fulfilling.

"Simeon Blair was the next highest defensive vote getter for captain so we made him captain yesterday in our team meeting and the team was ecstatic about that," Pittman said. "I also talked to Cat about that and Cat talked to me about it about since he wasn’t going to be able to come back this year that it would be nice if Blair was able be a captain and just so happened he was the next highest vote getter."

Pittman also took time to provide an update on defensive back Myles Slusher.

Arkansas Razorbacks safety Myles Slusher is surrounded by medical and support staff in addition to coach Sam Pittman on the field at Razorback Stadium after staying down following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

“Slusher will be back next week," Pittman said. "He was close to being back this week, but we just felt like it would be safer for him to come back next week. I have no doubt he will be back next week.”

As for how the team performed without its top pair of defensive backs, Pittman appeared torn.

"Sometimes really good and sometimes really not very good," Pittman said. "You’d have to ask Barry Odom, but to me, we covered well at times and then we covered poorly at times. We have to become more consistent.

However, Pittman was optimistic the secondary would continue to improve and step up amid the injuries.

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern attempts to return an interception during a win over No. 23 Cincinnati in the Razorbacks' home opener in Fayetteville. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

"I think we can do that, but with the first week losing two of your top contenders and coming out with a win like that, fighting and scrapping I thought it was good," Pittman said. "They played Arkansas football Do we need to get better? Yes. Do we need Slusher back? Yes. But I thought they played well for their first time."

HOGS FEED:

BAMA'S WEAKNESSES OPEN DOOR IN SEC WEST THIS YEAR

HOGS' BODY BLOWS TOO MUCH FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

EXPECTATIONS FOR HOGS' BASKETBALL THROUGH THE ROOF

WHAT RAZORBACK FANS CAN LEARN THIS WEEKEND ABOUT NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

INJURIES MAKE SEC OPENER WITH GAMECOCKS TRICKY

RAZORBACKS MADE GOOD MOVE NOT REALLY CONSIDERING GOING TO BIG 12

WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-GAMECOCKS ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: MIKE LEACH OFFERS MARRIAGE ADVICE, FISHER HINTS AT EXIT PLAN

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

BIGGEST GAME FOR FANS IN RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE AT END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS FALL PRACTICE STARTING

BEAMER'S TALES OF KJ JEFFERSON HARKEN BACK TO OLD SNL SKIT FEATURING WILL FERRELL, JOHN GOODMAN

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.