After Wild, Wacky Weekend We Still Don't Know Everything

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a decade, some Arkansas fans need to just get over it.

For some reason there are a group of fans that think it's somehow going to be an edge for them to wear neck braces and other stuff.

The guess here is they would be better served trying to throw the Missouri State quarterback off a little before Saturday's game at Razorback Stadium.

Bears coach Bobby Petrino really won't be bothered about what happened over a decade ago. Nobody is still connected to the Razorbacks involved in all that.

Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino motions during the Bears' game against Tennessee-Martin on Friday night in Springfield, Mo. (Nathan Papes / USA TODAY Sports)

Most fans just look back fondly at a time when the Hogs won 10 games in a season two years in a row. They've even managed to overlook they ended up third in their own division in the final rankings, but that's not relevant.

But it all ties together into what we really don't know heading into a game against a very good FCS team coached by a guy who can still get the most out of a quarterback.

Before the past weekend, it was simple to say this game was just an interesting little twist to the season but nothing for the Hogs to really be concerned about.

Now in one crazy second weekend of the season, we have a lot we don't know about the world of college football that we thought we knew a month ago.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher yells as they play against the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. (Thomas Shea / USA TODAY Sports)

Take a look at all this:

• Texas A&M lost at home Appalachian State. Yes, that's the No. 6 team in the country playing in the toughest division in all of college football losing a game to a team they never should have lost to, even in a bad year. That could affect the Hogs, who go to AT&T Stadium in Arlington next weekend and TV schedules.

• Alabama nearly lost to a Texas team that apparently had been preparing for that game in Austin awhile. Some people say that's a negative. The Crimson Tide weren't exposed so much as not prepared for what they walked into.

• Nebraska fired Scott Frost after the Huskers lost to Georgia State ... in Lincoln. This is similar to the Aggies messing things up, but it will take more than one loss to get the Hillbilly Grifter Jimbo Fisher out of College Station.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) smiles while watching a review of a touchdown against the Georgia Southern Eagles during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

• Notre Dame lost at home ... to Marshall. For some reason there's a lot of Hog fans that love to hate the Irish ... and they've never faced them on a football field because they couldn't beat Texas a couple of years in a row in 1969 and 1970.

Don't think for a minute Hogs coach Sam Pittman thinks they can just roll a couple of helmets on the field and Missouri State is going to give up.

Regardless of what you think about Petrino, he's one of those coaches if I had to get a team at any level ready to play one game against another team at any level, he's not a bad guy to get for a game plan.

Considering the questions facing the Hogs defensively with their best player sidelined for the season after another shoulder injury just a game into things they have some questions.

Add to that both games they've played this year the opponent has had wide receivers running wild and free down the middle of the field with no defender in the video ... and their quarterbacks couldn't get the ball to them.

Petrino usually has a quarterback that's more accurate than anybody the Hogs have seen this year.

Throw out all that walk through history about what happened over a decade ago.

It will have nothing to do with what happens Saturday.

No matter what silly thing some fans try to do.

