Can Hogs Keep Out-Running Opponents Every Week?

South Carolina couldn't run or keep from turning ball over, so no mysteries

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — South Carolina couldn't run against Arkansas on Saturday and really didn't try.

They could throw, though, and the results are a warning sign that will probably not be noticed in the glow of a 44-30 win.

In the end, the numbers produced a final score that was logical.

For the Razorbacks, though, you can bet there's some concern. Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler threw the ball for more than twice the yardage KJ Jefferson had.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson during a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

But Jefferson alone rushed for more yardage than the entire South Carolina team. Sophmore running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders had 156 yards, joining Darren McFadden and Felix Jones getting more than 150 against the Gamecocks.

"Of course, I want to be better than those guys," he said later.

Okay. Go for it and good luck is about the only thing you can say to that. Rocket doesn't lack confidence, which is good for a running back.

The running game is not a cause for concern with the Hogs. They can probably pass, too, but they haven't been in a situation where they've had to in the first two games.

Stopping the passing game, though, is going to be a problem sooner or later if defensive coordinator Barry Odom can't get it fixed.

The Hogs want a physical game decided in the trenches and the saying is the SEC is a line of scrimmage league.

"It depends on if you want to make it that or not," Sam Pittman said after the game. "We do. We want to make it a line of scrimmage game. It feels good."

Against Missouri State next week that really shouldn't be a big deal. But former coach Bobby Petrino can still dial up creative passing schemes and his quarterback might be the best passer the Hogs have seen so far this year.

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler looks for running room against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

Rattler could throw, but he didn't have any running game. Because of that, the Hogs dominated time of possession, 34;37-25:23 and the Gamecocks' defensive front was flat worn out by the midway point of the fourth quarter.

It followed Pittman's game plan, which is to have a team worn out by then.

Sooner or later, though, somebody is going to start hitting those key passes instead of missing wide open receivers.

Arkansas should have won Saturday and there's no dismissing that accomplishment.

But how long can they keep giving up the passing plays, relying on forcing the opposing quarterback into making bad decisions or missing open receivers?

Whether anybody wants to admit it or not, it is a question hanging out there.

HOGS FEED:

WE FINALLY KNOW SOMETHING ABOUT JALEN CATALON, MYLES SLUSHER INJURIES

BAMA'S WEAKNESSES OPEN DOOR IN SEC WEST THIS YEAR

HOGS' BODY BLOWS TOO MUCH FOR SOUTH CAROLINA

EXPECTATIONS FOR HOGS' BASKETBALL THROUGH THE ROOF

WHAT RAZORBACK FANS CAN LEARN THIS WEEKEND ABOUT NON-CONFERENCE OPPONENTS

INJURIES MAKE SEC OPENER WITH GAMECOCKS TRICKY

RAZORBACKS MADE GOOD MOVE NOT REALLY CONSIDERING GOING TO BIG 12

WATCH-LISTEN TO RAZORBACKS-GAMECOCKS ON SATURDAY

SEC ROUNDUP: MIKE LEACH OFFERS MARRIAGE ADVICE, FISHER HINTS AT EXIT PLAN

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.