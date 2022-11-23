Razorbacks need win at Missouri for first time for more bonus practice time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Unless you're playing for a championship, bowl games are the equivalent of a spring game with fans.

But getting what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman referred to earlier this week as a "spring practice" to evaluate younger players is about all they've got.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the Ole Miss Rebels at Razorback Stadium. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

Getting a better bowl game gives you more time spread out to deal with the early signing date, round up any strays in recruiting and get that all-important practice film they pour over daily.

It's why a 7-5 Razorback team is usually going to get a better bowl game than a 6-6 team.

Projections right now range from the Dec. 28 Texas Bowl in Houston against an Oklahoma team that has had its own problems this year to the Dec. 17 Las Vegas Bowl against somebody like UCLA.

The difference there are about two weeks that coaches desperately want because it's additional time they can spend with the players. These days that time is in pretty short supply because of the rules so Your Heroes don't have to over-exert themselves.

The Hogs are probably going to have to do it without senior linebacker Bumper Pool.

"He's pretty beat up," Pittman said this week.

Fellow linebackers Drew Sanders and Chris "Pooh" Paul talked with the media Tuesday evening like Pool won't play again until a bowl game.

At this point, all of the players have the cliches pretty much perfected, especially guys like quarterback KJ Jefferson and tight end Trey Knox, who said all the right things Tuesday evening.

Strange things seem to happen to the Hogs at Missouri. Exactly how much enthusiasm they have if the weather is cold and rainy is a completely different story.

Then it comes down to a game of wills and, as the Hogs proved last week in a 42-27 win over Ole Miss, getting off to a big start is the key in a game like that.

Exactly what Missouri brings to the table is not known.

The Tigers are playing to get bowl eligible. Exactly how many people even in Missouri actually care about that is anybody's guess.

At times, the Tigers have looked like a really good team. They played Georgia very close to the end. They would have beaten Auburn if a running back didn't drop the ball inches before crossing the goal in overtime with the winning score.

Ole Miss Rebels safety Otis Reese (3) punches Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) during the third quarter at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 42-27. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

The only SEC team that stomped them into submission was Tennessee when they were hitting on all cylinders before a recent nosedive.

On offense, they can throw better than run and what makes them particularly interesting as an opponent is a defense that got things sorted out and has been making plays.

We'll find out Friday afternoon. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. on CBS and fuboTV. Listen to the game at HitThatLine or on ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs or 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

