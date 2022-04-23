Hogs Can't Get Enough Hits Against Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Well, that didn't work out well.

Arkansas struggled to get hits when they needed them. They paid for one bad fourth inning in a 2-1 loss to Texas A&M on Friday night.

Both aces, Razorback senior right-hander Connor Noland and Aggie righty Nathan Dettmer, held the offenses off the board through three innings.

A throwing error by Cayden Wallace let the Aggies jump out to a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Two hits and two walks later, the Aggies had two unearned runs.

The Razorbacks could only get two hits through five innings and doubled that in the sixth inning.

Peyton Stovall led off with a single to center field, and Wallace chased Dettmer from the game with a walk. Graduate catcher Michael Turner pulled a single to right field with two outs to score Stovall and cut the lead in half.

Noland was able to calm things down after the unearned runs, working six innings without giving up an earned run to earn a quality start. He racked up seven strikeouts, but they were not enough to avoid his second loss of the season.

Left-hander Evan Taylor worked the seventh and eighth innings without encountering much trouble, but still the Hogs could not produce any offense.

In the seventh, Robert Moore was hit by a pitch and Braydon Webb doubled him to third with nobody out.

Arkansas Communications

Wallace took an intentional walk after two strikeouts at the bottom of the order, but the hot-hitting designated hitter Brady Slavens could not save the day, and Arkansas left the bases loaded.

The Hogs finished the game 1-8 with runners in scoring position.

The Razorbacks and Aggies are set to square off again at 2 p.m. Saturday, a contest that can be streamed on the SEC Network+.

Freshman left-handed pitcher Hagen Smith will get the ball for Arkansas, opposite Texas A&M righty Micah Dallas.

