Could Rob Walton be New Owner of Denver Broncos?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Rob Walton's bid to buy the Denver Broncos is one of five accepted offers to buy the team.

But oddsmakers aren't placing him as the favorite, according to a story at MileHighHuddle.com. Sportico first reported the story.

The report lists Rob Walton, Josh Harris of Apollo Global Management (previously of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers), and Todd Boehly, a Los Angeles Dodgers investor, as the three publicly-named suitors to have submitted initial offers to purchase the Broncos.

However, the other two bids did not reveal the names of the potential buyers due to exclusive privacy and anonymity on what is being estimated to be the largest sale of a professional sports team all-time, expected to fall in the $3.8 to $4.0 billion range

The investment and financial advisement firm of Allen & Co. is regulating the sale of the team on the behalf of the Pat Bowlen Trust and is expected to meet with the five prospective bidding groups alongside team representatives in early May.

The oddsmakers are taking bets on the most likely victor in the Broncos-ownership sweepstakes. If you're looking to predict the future, oftentimes, it's the oddsmakers who foreshadow how things will resolve.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the odds currently shake out like this:

• Anonymous Bidder: -150

• Rob Walton: +275

• Todd Boehly Group: +325

• Josh Harris Group: +375

Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY Sports

Walton could become the second Arkansas native to own an NFL team. Former Razorback Jerry Jones owns the Dallas Cowboys, buying them from Bum Bright in 1989 and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his contributions to the game during his ownership.

