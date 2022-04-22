League Movement May Affect Burks' Position

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the NFL Draft a week away, guessing where Treylon Burks goes is a major water cooler discussion for Arkansas fans.

Add in all the wide receivers across the league these days and it gets more confusing.

Every single one of these moves could affect where wide receivers are picked in the draft and Burks right now is the fifth-ranked outside wide receiver available and 36th player overall by NFL Draft Bible.

Ted McClenning/allHOGS Images

After decades of watching the draft, I'm convinced all of that means absolutely nothing on draft day.

Once teams start wheeling and dealing, ego gets involved on occasion then the accountants get in the middle of things ... it can get complicated.

Nobody, including the teams, know exactly who they are going to take or when they will be making their selections. Everything is subject to possible trades or just about anything else somebody can come up with.

Deebo Samuel requesting a trade this week from the San Francisco 49ers just complicates things.

That's just one of the rumors flying around this week on maybe the position group with the most over-inflated egos of anybody on the field.

Another of the juicer ones have the Tennessee Titans denying they are interested in trading former Ole Miss wide receiver A.J. Brown, who wants an extension after three years in the league.

Arkansas Communications

The position has gone up in value.

In 2021, only Amari Cooper in Dallas had a cap value of $20 million or more. In 2023, the number of wide receivers with a cap value of $20 million or more is already up to 14.

All of this can equal chaos on draft night for wide receivers.

They could go up or down because that's not the only position where this jumbled mess is happening.