Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While he led Oklahoma in a couple of categories last season, Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood apparently wasn't feeling the love.

"I'm way more appreciated here," he said after practice Tuesday.

A couple of years from now that might have been bulletin-board material, but not this year ... at least until the postseason if at all. The Razorbacks won't have to deal with the Sooners for a couple of years.

Haselwood led Oklahoma with 39 catches for 399 yards and a team-high six touchdowns.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs a route in a passing drill during practice Aug. 6, 2022, on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

For whatever reason, he entered the transfer portal and the timing was perfect to re-join his high school coach, Jimmy Smith, who just happens to be the Hogs' running backs coach.

"Those numbers weren't good to me," he said, despite Sam Pittman saying the other days he had a pretty good year. "I'm here where I fit, I'm here where I belong."

He made it clear he "wasn't throwing shade" at Oklahoma, which may have meant towards the new coaching staff under Brent Venables.

Haselwood played under Lincoln Riley, who sailed out of town to USC and he sounded like he's already liking the situation in Fayetteville better.

"The coaches put me in more positions to contribute," he said. "Overall, this year's going to be great, not just for me but the whole team, especially the offense."

All the talk about replacing the production of Treylon Burks also may be wearing a little thin with some of the players. There's not really anything new there.

"I know people keep bringing up Burks and what-not and he was a great player," Haselwood said. "It doesn't stop there."

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks makes a catch during drills during OTA workouts in Nashville. (George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports)

The guess is that means the Warren native wasn't the last good wide receiver on the roster.

"It's going to continue to get better every year," he said. "Even when I'm not here because we've good players who are younger, good players coming in."

He basically said what no one seems willing to let go. Hardly a day goes by you don't hear someone attempt to answer how the Hogs can replace Burks.

That's history.

And Haselwood is part of finding a new way with a new team in a new year.

That's how college football works.

