Hogs Start European Trip With Big Win Over Valencia

VALENCIA, Spain — Arkansas scored the first 10 points of the game and finished with a 108-59 victory over Valencia Seleccion on Tuesday.

It was the Razorbacks first of four games on their foreign tour of Span and Italy.

Arkansas finished the first quarter with a 35-18 lead, but the Hogs cooled off a little in the second quarter but win 24-13.

Valencia nearly matched the Razorbacks on the boards and made 4-of-5 from the line compared to zero free throw attempts by Arkansas, prompting a technical foul by coach Eric Musselman.

Unofficially, five Razorbacks scored in double figures, including a game-high 21 by Nick Smith. Trevon Brazile, who was 5-of-5 from the field, and Kamani Johnson, who had five offensive rebounds, each scored 12 points.

Ricky Council added 11 points and Barry Dunning had 10. Johnson led the way with nine total rebounds and Council contributed eight.

Smith also had six assists and five rebounds while Anthony Black dished out a team-best seven assists with five rebounds. Jordan Walsh had a well-rounded line with nine points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Arkansas will travel to Barcelona, Spain, on Wednesday morning and play Barcelona Todo-Estrella on Thursday.

