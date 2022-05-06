Dallas Mayor Wants Crack at Jones Family

DALLAS – When former Arkansas Razorback Jerry Jones bought the Dallas Cowboys and brought former teammate Jimmy Johnson in to replace legendary coach Tom Landry, the gauntlet was laid down.

Jones immediately dove into the idea that Dallas would be THE iconic brand that would dominate the face of the NFL.

But now, after nearly 30 years of wandering through the wilderness of playoff irrelevancy while moving the stadium over 20 miles West of Dallas while moving the headquarters 30 miles north of Dallas, Jones has someone who wants to challenge the Cowboys for the right to be known as the face.

Not the face of the NFL. Not even the face of Dallas sports.

The face of the NFL in Dallas.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, in response to a question posed about expansion by the NFL on CBS, pitched Dallas as the next location for an NFL franchise. After all, the city of Dallas has no part of the franchise tied to it other than in name.

To further his point, Johnson made sure everyone was clear that when it comes to an NFL team coming to Dallas proper, Jones and his family shouldn't be a factor in the decision.

"So, if a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, the City of Dallas, and possibly the Cowboys, it’s a no brainer," Johnson wrote. 'But here’s the rub: if it benefits all of the stakeholders I just mentioned except Jerry Jones, does that mean a deal couldn’t/shouldn’t happen?"

He then went on to list three reasons to further support his stance for a second Dallas team..

"So far the main reason I hear for why this can’t happen is because of Jerry Jones," Johnson wrote. "Well, first, let’s not put words in Mr. Jones’s mouth. Second, I work for the residents of Dallas, not Jerry Jones. Third, other NFL team owners also do not work for Jerry Jones, but themselves."

Johnson's vision is an AFC team located in the southern area of Dallas where he hopes to revitalize the area to the benefit of his city. He has even latched onto the vision of a Dallas vs. Dallas Super Bowl, even though history suggests the Cowboys would have a difficult time fulfilling their end of that vision.

"We need an AFC team that plays in Southern Dallas," Johnson wrote. "It would never want for a fan base or attendance or support from the City of Dallas. Who wouldn’t want to see a Dallas versus Dallas Super Bowl…in the City of Dallas?"

He's even identified two teams from which he'd like to establish his Dallas AFC counterpart, putting out an unofficial poll as to whether Dallas should poach the Jaguars away from Jacksonville, or the Chargers from Los Angeles.

While Johnson mentioned the obvious passion for football in Texas, potential fans were quick to jump on the benefit of the Dallas public transportation that has served the Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars so well as another factor that would benefit the team. Fans who don't want to fight traffic, pay extreme parking fees, or lack vehicles, cannot get to AT&T Stadium in Arlington as it doesn't connect with DFW mass transit systems.

