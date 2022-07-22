Not All SEC Football Schedules Are Equal

FAYETTEVILLE – Taking a look at how schedules shake out, when Arkansas and Ole Miss meet up late in the season, the Rebels will probably have a dramatically better record while the Razorbacks could still have the better team.

That's because of the massive gulf in strength of schedule between the two teams.

There's no such thing as a soft schedule in the SEC, but Lane Kiffin and company, along with the SEC offices, have put together possibly the easiest schedule an SEC West team has had since its inception.

The Rebels' first eight games feature only two games against teams that finished last season with a winning record, half of which is made of a 7-6 Tulsa team. That's right, Ole Miss plays 75% of its season, and its only game against a team that didn't stumble, pass gas, and fall down on its face as it traversed its season last year is Kentucky.

Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Trevon Flowers (1) chases down Kentucky Wildcats running back JuTahn McClain (17) during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas only has three teams with a losing record from last season on its schedule at all in 6-7 LSU, Auburn, and Missouri. The Razorbacks have more teams coming off 10+ win seasons than teams with losing records, including two of the four playoff finalists with 13 wins each in Alabama and Cincinnati.

According to last year's records, Arkansas is the third best team on the Ole Miss schedule.

To put the schedules in perspective, the Rebels will head into Game 4 against Tulsa having played three teams that combined to have as many wins as Arkansas will have faced after Week 1. The Razorbacks will also finish its schedule through Oct. 1 having faced teams that racked up 49 wins last season, whereas Ole Miss will come into its Alabama game on Nov. 12 having faced teams with a combined 52 wins.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) rolls out to pass against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

That's an extra month and a half to get to where Arkansas is after its first month.

However, there is a downside to facing a schedule that is front-loaded with what should be easy wins. It's possible Kiffin gets Ole Miss to an 8-0 start and what will most likely be a high ranking.

However, the Rebels finish the season at Kyle Field against the Aggies and at Razorback Stadium against Arkansas with Alabama sandwiched in between before closing the year in the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Last season, Ole Miss got the benefit of playing Arkansas following a brutal game for the Razorbacks between the hedges against Georgia. This year, the Razorbacks are repaid the favor by getting the Rebels following an emotional and physical game for Ole Miss against Alabama.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) is grabbed from behind by Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Tavius Robinson (95) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It's possible for Sam Pittman's club to come into that game 4-6 and still put a better team on the field than an 8-2 or 9-1 Ole Miss club because there is such a wide gap between quality of schedule. It wouldn't be a surprise if Arkansas won by three touchdowns if it's not riddled with injuries because the Razorbacks would be so battle tested.

It's this sort of reality that will require Razorback fans to be patient with Pittman as the Hogs navigate this gauntlet and avoid thinking the grass is greener on the other side while Kiffin tiptoes through the tulips.

Not all wins are equal, and nothing will prove that more than this coming season for Arkansas and Ole Miss.

