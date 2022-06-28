Who's Flying Up the Recruiting Rankings Lately

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas picked up a pair of defensive commitments over weekend to actually inch up in the rankings.

With no games to talk about, the only thing being ranked that might matter is recruiting right now and the Razorbacks are holding steady at No. 6 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

That's taking into account several different services.

The Hogs got defensive lineman Stephen Johnson and linebacker Alex Sanford on Sunday to move up a spot in the consensus rankings.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and Sam Pittman during spring practice earlier this year inside Razorback Stadium. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Hog fans won't like to hear it, but the team shooting up the rankings is Texas and it's not all about landing a commitment from No. 1 player Arch Manning.

Others are now jumping on the commitment list in Steve Sarkisian's second signing class. This doesn't even include the transfer portal yet.

You can count on folks contacting the Longhorns after this season. The hype around Manning is so big there will be some auditions to transfer to Austin this season.

Just like some reports of the Hogs' commitments trying to recruit additional players, Manning is probably doing the same thing at Texas. It's what the players do these days because they all communicate.

If you don't believe that happens, you really aren't paying a lot of attention. Social media makes it pretty easy.

Ohio State picked up a commitment Monday and shot past Notre Dame to the top of the rankings while Texas has rocketed up the rankings after Manning's commitment to No. 3 right now.

While Sam Pittman and his staff are just trying to get players, the fans look at the rankings and ignore the reality.

That will probably have the Hogs end up somewhere around No. 20 in February, give or take a couple of spots.

It's simple math.

While the Hogs are currently sitting at No. 1 in the consensus rankings for the SEC, the usual names at the top will start making a run, but it's interesting to note they were leading in late June.

It is massive improvement for Arkansas.

It wasn't too long ago the Hogs would be sitting around No. 75.

But watch Texas. Manning won't win an SEC title by himself and he knows that. More importantly, the Longhorns know it.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on the sidelines during a rough first season with the Longhorns in 2021. (Scott Wachter / USA TODAY Sports)

Having him, though, will land a bunch of others to go along with him.

Winning on the field will set the stage for whichever way the Longhorns' program goes. You either go up or down, nobody stays the same.

Thank goodness SEC Media Days kicks off in just 20 days.

There's no telling what we'll have to talk about then.

