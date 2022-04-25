Two Leave Hogs; One Leaves Portal in Middle of Ocean

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Dorian Gerald has finally thrown in the towel trying to play at Arkansas, and entered the transfer portal on the same day another one jumped out in the middle of the Pacific Ocean.

The four-star recruit out of South Carolina never did get things to fall into place in Fayetteville mostly due to freak injuries and bad luck.

Gerald, 6-3, 265, was a super senior last season but could get a medical redshirt for a last try and staying healthy enough to play. He is seven years out of high school.

He played in eight games as a junior college transfer in 2018, despite enrolling after practices had started that summer. He was injured in the 2019 season-opener and was also injured in the opener in 2020 but still played in six games.

Last season, Gerald played in the first game but was injured in the following Tuesday practice and missed the entire year. He is originally from West Florence, South Carolina.

He was not listed on the 2022 Razorback football roster.

Andy Hodges, SI Hogs

Also entering the portal Monday was linebacker Kelin Burrle, who joined the program in 2020 from Harvey, Louisiana, (Helen Cox High School).

He dressed out for a game for the Hogs and will be a redshirt sophomore in 2022. He was injured most of the spring and watched the open practice from the sideline.

In other comings and goings around football Monday, defensive end Mataio Soli decided on a new school after entering the transfer portal on April 6, committing to Hawaii.

Hawaii finished the 2021 season at 6-7 overall and 3-5 in conference games. The Rainbow Warriors allowed 31.4 points per game.

Soli, who ran with the third-team defense in practices he attended this spring, dealt with a number of injuries during his college career, including what appeared to be a minor leg injury in one of his final workouts in April.

