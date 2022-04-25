How Well Do You Know the Razorbacks?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Sometimes when we post a story segments of the Arkansas fan base don't agree with, someone will send us a message along the lines of "Must have been a slow news day!"

Of course, it wasn't. It was just news that didn't feel great to that person, so instead of just moving on with life, a quick trip to the toilet gets extended as that person crafts what he or she thinks is a witty response before hopefully washing up and moving on with life.

No harm, no foul, and no offense taken. We get it and don't get our feelings bothered in the slightest.

However, today actually is a slow news day. We could write some follow-up to what happened at the Garth Brooks concert, but social media seems to have that pretty well covered.

It's probably too early to break the draft down one last time from a Razorback perspective, and there is no way anyone in their right mind would dare whisper the word baseball within 200 miles of Northwest Arkansas after seeing how sore everyone was on Twitter about Sunday's rubber game against Texas A&M.

Nope, we're going to keep it docile on a late Sunday evening, and nothing is more docile than a nice round of Razorback trivia. So for once everyone gets to quip about how it must have been a slow news day with a self-satisfactory pat on the back for being 100% correct.

So without further ado, let's get to it. We'll start easy and then build our way up.

Answers will be posted at the bottom so as not to ruin things for those of you who truly get into this sort of thing.

QUESTIONS:

1) The Arkansas Razorbacks formerly went by this name before the student body voted in 1910 to change the mascot to its current form.

2) When Arkansas first joined the SEC in the 1990s, prominent conference games were broadcast by this nostalgic sports broadcasting group.

3) What Razorback basketball trio under Coach Eddie Sutton in the 1970s was infamously known as "The Triplets"?

4) In the past 53 years, how many baseball coaches has Arkansas had?

5) Which football team was the last Arkansas ever defeated as part of the Southwest Conference?

6) In what year did the Arkansas Razorback women's basketball team make its first Final Four appearance?

7) Who are the only three Razorback football players to enter the NFL Hall of Fame as players?

8) Under coach John McDonnell, Arkansas won 40 national championships in track, including five National Triple Crowns. What three sports comprise the triple crown, and which school is the only one other than Arkansas to win one?

9) In what year was the women's athletics department formed at Arkansas?

10) After classes began at the university, a contest was held to determine the school color. What color did cardinal beat out when the final decision was made?

ANSWERS:

1) Arkansas Cardinals

2) Jefferson Pilot

3) Marvin Delph, Sydney Moncrief, Ron Brewer

4) Two – Norm DeBriyn (33 years) and Dave Van Horn (20 years)

5) Rice, 20-0 in 1991

6) 1998 – An 18-10 Arkansas team entered the tournament as a No. 9 seed before advancing to the Final Four where the Razorbacks lost to eventual national champion Tennessee.

7) Lance Alworth, Dan Hampton, Steve Atwater. Jerry Jones is also in the Hall of Fame, but not as a player.

8) A triple crown is a national championship in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track & field. Other than Arkansas, only UTEP has ever accomplished this feat.

9) 1971

10) Heliotrope, a shade of pinkish purple derived from the flower of the same name.