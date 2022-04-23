Wide Receiver De-Commits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas' hot start to football recruiting took a couple of steps backwards Friday.

Wide receiver Anthony Evans from Converse Judson, Texas, officially re-opened his recruiting after landing a group of offers from folks like Oklahoma, Georgia and others since posting a 10.27-second time in the 100-meter dash.

The 5-10, 155-pound speedster, committed to the Razorbacks in November. His change dropped the Hogs in the 247Sports.com composite rankings to sixth, second in the SEC behind Georgia.

Wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton has been trying to land Evans along with Cole Adams, Micah Tease, Joshua Manning, Ayden Greene, Ernest Thomas, Rashid Williams, Robert Stafford, Kendarious Shepherd and others.

It wasn't an especially surprising development. It's looked like he may have grabbed the Hogs' offer and quietly kept listening to other schools.

He took a visit to Georgia earlier this month. Following the trip, he made comments that raised concerns about his commitment to Arkansas sticking.

"I came up here with my mom," Evans told UGASports.com. "She's a big, diehard Georgia fan being that she's from Savannah, Georgia."

On social media, Evans has related offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Nebraska in the last month.

De-commitments have been rare under coach Sam Pittman. He's had just three players commit to the Hogs, then back off.

Landon Rogers, a quarterback from Little Rock Parkview in the 2021 class, was the first, but he eventually changed his mind and still signed with the Hogs, but now appears destined to play tight end or wide receiver.

Andy Hodges

In the most recent class, four-star safety Myles Rowser from Michigan was committed until signing day when he signed with an FCS program.

Grades are the believed to be the reason for that change.

In a sign of the times, he can go to college, get his college grades in order and transfer to Arkanasas at some point down the road. We may not know the full story of that for awhile.

HOGS FEED

HOGS DROP FIRST GAME OF SERIES AGAINST TEXAS A&M AS BATS GO SILENT

HOW TO WATCH HOGS-AGGIES SERIES THIS WEEKEND

COACHES HAVE TO FILL ROSTER, BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE CAST ASIDE?

MEMBER OF WALTON FAMILY PUTS IN BID TO BUY BRONCOS

POSSIBLE TRADES MIGHT AFFECT WHERE TREYLON BURKS IS PICKED IN NFL DRAFT

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.