TAMPA, Fla. – Just over four months ago at the Outback Bowl in Tampa, the Arkansas football program was officially deemed revived from near-death experience that was the Chad Morris years after a win over Penn State lifted the Hogs into the Top 25 following a 9-4 season.

Now, another football revival thought left dead in the ashes of that time in Razorback history has found life in Tampa with the impressive return of record-holding tight end Cheyenne O'Grady's coming out party as part of the USFL.

For Arkansas fans, last weekend was probably the first time they have seen O'Grady since his infamous mid-season "mutual" dismissal at the agreement of Morris.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Cheyenne O'Grady (85) catches a pass against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Demani Richardson (26) and defensive back Keldrick Carper (14) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium.

For those who missed it, O'Grady's return to the gridiron was nothing short of dominating, harking back to his time as a promising future NFL talent with prolific scoring ability. O'Grady was named Offensive Player of the Game after pulling down a league-leading eight receptions as the Bandits took down the Pittsburg Maulers, 17-3.

It's been a long, but seemingly necessary road for O'Grady to get to this point. There had been whispers of issues leading up to his departure from the team that raised concern, but when Morris, who desperately needed anything to break his way, asked the school's touchdown leader for tight ends to leave the team, it was cause for concern.

A coach letting a star player who is a senior go in that situation raises the kind of concerns that make people worry something criminal or tragic could be in the cards in the next few years for that athlete. NFL teams hinted they felt the same way as O'Grady, once considered among the best SEC tight ends, went undrafted.

He got a brief crack in Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent that lasted a couple of preseason games, but despite having gone on a PR tour trying to say the right things about making immature mistakes, there was just too much growth to be had.

There was a brief hint of opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys not long after following an injury to tight end Blake Jarwin, but not even Jerry Jones, who has a soft spot in his heart for troubled athletes and Arkansas Razorbacks, saw enough change in O'Grady to take on the risk.

The dream looked over.

Life took O'Grady to a few odd jobs, including time working at a local Lowe's. As the world he admittedly thought should bend to his will as an athlete did exactly the opposite, the things he needed to be prepared for an opportunity that looked as if it would never come made their way into his life.

O'Grady began working with youth around Northwest Arkansas, helping them learn the game while also basking in their love for it. He began to find and share his joy on social media when parents let him know about the difference he was making.

He also developed a passion for God along the journey. With it came several bold Tweets as he encouraged others, in his own O'Grady way, to find the peace in being saved.

All along the way, he kept in shape just in case the God he had found saw fit to open an unforeseen door.

There had been a lot of buzz surrounding the XFL. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson had purchased the league and was in the midst of working a deal to team up with the Canadian Football League to join forces in a possible spring reboot. The higher profile meant the league grabbed all the professional headlines outside the NFL.

However, a final deal couldn't be reached, and the rebirth of the XFL got pushed back another season. While it was generally ignored prior, the USFL stepped into the void left by its potential rival league's delayed start.

Even though there wasn't as much fanfare, and all the teams were going to play in Birmingham to help get by for the first year, the USFL had one thing going for it – a TV deal with two networks. That was all it took to lend legitimacy to the league.

Once a short dispute over the league's name was settled, the spring league with all the odds against it was set to break out. It was the break O'Grady needed, and he was finally ready to rise to the occasion.

He had to wait until Day 2 of the USFL draft where tight ends would be drafted as a position group in the 34th round, but his day finally came as he got the call from Tampa Bay.

Fortune smiled even more in his favor as he was paired with former Ole Miss quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, who had wowed NFL scouts during his short stint with the XFL before it folded in the face of the COVID pandemic.

Three plays in, O'Grady, once again wearing red and white, streaked straight down the field, snatched a quick pass, cradling it against his hulking frame, and rumbled his way through defenders as if it were still 2019. It was a scene that would repeat itself seven more times as he became a reliable safety net for Ta'amu.

Each time a play needed to be made, it looked like the old O'Grady. However, there was something in the way he carried himself after each play that hinted that the now 25-year old may have finally grown up just enough to learn what it means to be a professional.

He still has nine more games to prove it, including a game Sunday at 2 p.m. against. New Orleans Breakers team that features Arkansas State wide receiver Jonathan Adams. However, if he can keep it together, 2022 could feature the tale of two Razorback comeback stories.

RAZORBACKS MAKE TOP FIVE OF FIVE-STAR RUNNING BACK IN FLORIDA

HOGS LOSE WR COMMIT AFTER MORE OFFERS COME IN

HOGS EVEN SERIES AGAINST AGGIES

POSSIBLE TRADES MIGHT AFFECT WHERE TREYLON BURKS IS PICKED IN NFL DRAFT

HOGS DROP FIRST GAME OF SERIES AGAINST TEXAS A&M AS BATS GO SILENT

HOW TO WATCH HOGS-AGGIES SERIES THIS WEEKEND

COACHES HAVE TO FILL ROSTER, BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE CAST ASIDE?

ATMOSPHERE CHANGE AT BAUM-WALKER OUTSIDE OF PLAYERS' CONTROL

MEMBER OF WALTON FAMILY PUTS IN BID TO BUY BRONCOS

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.