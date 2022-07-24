Could Nick Saban Make Mistake Waiting for Congress to Act?

Expecting Congress to help resolve NIL issue may not be best move

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The SEC Network's Paul Finebaum had an interesting observation last week on ESPN's morning show.

It makes sense when you think about it, although it's a conversation nobody in sports really wants to have.

Finebaum thinks Alabama coach Nick Saban believes Congress is going to bail out coaches on name, image and likeness.

A lot of coaches don't like it. Some hate it. Saban appears to fall in the latter category, regardless what he says in interviews and press conferences.

"He's talking out of both sides of his mouth," Finebaum said about Saban, which is not really anything new with any coach.

Finebaum is correct when he says relying on Congress to do anything is likely going to fall flat. One of Saban's best friends is West Virginia U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin.

Finebaum thinks they've had conversations and Saban hopes will be legislative help there.

Alabama coach Nick Saban on the field at the College Football Playoff game with Georgia. (Marc Lebryk / USA TODAY Sports)

That's probably not going to happen. There may be the usual political posturing and grandstanding, but legally there is no provision for the politicians to get involved.

The land mines with that are too numerous to start listing, which is pretty much like trying to get anything done in the nation's capitol the last couple of decades.

Taking up NIL? Nah, they do have some other things with bigger priorities.

And if Saban is counting on the United States Senate to get anything done the U.S. Congress is going to support is a fantasy that couldn't get shoved through.

The guess is if schools don't start delivering on NIL deals, then we're going to see a lot of Power Five schools turn into feeder programs for the bigger ones.

Focusing on what to do about NIL is probably never going to work, but there may be something to do with the transfer portal, which has created an entire new area of recruiting for schools.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher shown on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. (Dale Zanine / USA TODAY Sports)

Who knows if a high school recruit is quietly encouraged to go to a lesser program, develop a little bit, then transfer to a school where he can win a national title and make bigger bucks?

How do we know that's not already happening?

Quite simply, we don't.

