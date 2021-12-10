Signing Ceremony 'Crasher' at Outback Bowl

Sam Pittman and James Franklin took a break from the recruiting trail to stop off in Tampa Thursday.

The two were there for official contract signing for the upcoming match-up between Arkansas and Penn State at the Outback Bowl.

Pro golfer John Daly, whose spitting image son is currently on the Razorback golf team, lives in Florida and was on hand to support his buddy Sam Pittman.

“It seemed to me like his beard’s a little longer since the last time I saw him,” Pittman said. “You know he comes up and sees me in the office all the time. He let me know he’s living down here and things of that nature, so really good to see him. Maybe he can get me out on a good golf course.”

When it came time to take the generic coaches holding helmets promotional photo, Franklin took a couple of shots at the Head Hog with his helmet, but despite urgings from the crowd, Pittman refused to retaliate.

Franklin then dropped what appeared to be a verbal slight toward Arkansas when he revealed he hadn’t taken the time to watch tape on the Hogs up to this point.

“We’re at a point right now, I’ve been on the road recruiting since this bowl was announced,” Franklin said. “So we haven’t really had the opportunity, at least myself, the guys back in the office have, but I haven’t had the opportunity to watch them on tape yet. We’re doing that process right now. I’ve got practice on Saturday.”

So far Pittman has taken it all in stride as he’s just happy to finally get the Hogs back to a Bowl game.

“Back in the day that’s when all the national championships were crowned back then on New Year’s Day,” Pittman said. “To be able to play and be a part of history on New Year’s Day is a big deal for us.

“When I went into the team meeting on Monday, the kids were ecstatic. I told them about the activities of the bowl, showed them where they were going to stay and all these type things. They were just so happy. And they earned it, and of course I was happy for them.”