Where Did Hogs Land in Final Ranking?

When the celebration started after Arkansas' 24-10 domination over Penn State in the Outback Bowl, you figured that would move them up into the Top 20 of the after-bowls final ranking.

Nope.

The Razorbacks only moved up one spot, to No. 21.

The Hogs were the fifth-ranked team in the final Associated Press poll released after Georgia's beat-down of Alabama for the national championship Monday night.

Arkansas was one of two nine-win teams ranked in the final poll (North Carolina State was the other one) and the fifth-ranked SEC team.

The Hogs' 9-4 finish was the best for the program since 11 wins in 2011.

Preseason predictions for next season have Arkansas solidly in the Top 20.

Now they've got to figure out how to plug some holes to get there.

Final AP Rankings

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan

4. Cincinnati

5. Baylor

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Notre Dame

9. Michigan State

10. Oklahoma

11. Ole Miss

12. Utah

13. Pitt

14. Clemson

15. Wake Forest

16. Louisiana

17. Houston

18. Kentucky

19. BYU

20. North Carolina State

21. Arkansas

22. Oregon

23. Iowa

24. Utah State

25. San Diego State

The Hogs' schedule for 2022 will be easier than the toughest schedule in football they faced in 2021 and pulled out eight wins during the regular season.

In addition to Alabama and Ole Miss, the Hogs will face Cincinnati along with an SEC West lineup plus South Carolina, who finished this past year as strong as anyone, getting a bowl win.

