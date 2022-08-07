Everybody Agrees Rocket Sanders Has Earned No. 1 Spot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith made it pretty clear Saturday afternoon who is on top of the depth chart.

"Obviously you have a depth chart for a reason," Smith said. "But kind of where we’re at is we feel like we’ve got three guys — four when Dominique (Johnson) gets back — we feel like we can have success with."

Sophomore Raheim "Rocket" Sanders is sitting at No. 1 right now. For some nerdy reason in terms of search engines and stuff we have to use that first name. Everybody usually just calls him Rocket.

Razorbacks running back Raheim "Rocket" Sanders in a position group drill during Saturday afternoon's practice in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Johnson is rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in the Outback Bowl after emerging as the top running back last season.

In spring and the first few days of fall practice, he's all that and Smith said he should be getting more reps there.

"He’s earned it," AJ Green said while somebody was filibustering a question longer than the answer for Sanders.

"I should take advantage of that and just set more goals for myself," Sanders said.

Smith made it clear, though, he wasn't talking about a ridiculous number of carries in a game. There's too much talent on the roster to do that.

"If I had to do it right now, he probably would get more carries," Smith said. "It wouldn’t be him getting 50%. … It wouldn’t be 25, 25, 25, 25. It would be him getting a little more right now."

When quarterback KJ Jefferson was the leading rusher last season, it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Kendal Briles structures this offense.

Razorbacks offensive coordinator Kendal Briles watches fall practice drills Saturday afternoon on the outdoor practice fields at the football center in Fayetteville, Ark. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Running will still be big, but they don't want the quarterback doing most of the work, despite the fact Malik Hornsby has looked completely different the first couple of days into fall practice.

He's much more accurate now, especially on deep passes. At least against air. The memory of him throwing a pass into triple coverage in a spring scrimmage a couple of years ago, though, isn't completely erased, yet.

Sanders (and Green) will help relieve some of those questions.

Especially when Johnson comes back.

