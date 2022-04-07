Coaching Minds in Spring More Than Everything Else

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Spring practice is really just evaluation time for coaches and self-gratification for fans.

The days of Lou Holtz' infamous "Death March" spring camps are long gone. Players today would just quit and put their name in the transfer portal if a coach tried that.

Now it's 15 times between seasons coaches can work on the mental part.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sorta said that at the end of his zoom press conference Tuesday evening.

Arkansas Communications

He was vocal at times during Tuesday's practice. Pittman isn't complaining about technique or dropping a pass. Players practice that all year.

"We talked to 'em a little bit about we were not as tough mentally as what Arkansas Razorbacks should be," Pittman said later.

That's what spring is all about, regardless what coaches will say publicly or most of the media talks about. History is full of spring practice stars riding the bench in November.

Coaches are working on the mind. A lot of it is the same approach as a military boot camp.

"I told 'em after practice there's going to be series you lose, there's going to be plays you lose," Pittman said. "Your mind has to get you out of 'I've lost' or 'I'm tired.'"

Everybody out there has the skills. They wouldn't be on the practice field if they didn't and coaches know that, whether they want to admit it publicly or not.

As Jimmy Johnson used to scream during some grueling practices, "let the mind control the body, not the body control the mind."

Pittman has appeared all spring to be focusing on the mental approach of how they handle it when things get to be hard or handling failure.

"Nobody cares at that point," Pittman said he told the players Tuesday. "It's fix the problem."

That's not physical, either.

"The only way you can fix a problem is your mind's gotta fire first and then it tells your body you can do this," he said. "If your mind never fires you can't ever fix a problem."

Arkansas Communications

That's why he stopped practice at one point Tuesday and was quite vocal with the offense.

"I just didn't like our effort," he said. "I didn't like our competitiveness on the offensive side of the ball."

That mental edge, by the way, is what usually makes the difference in wins and losses.

Apparently Pittman knows that, too.

