No Surprises in Treylon Burks Rookie Contract with Titans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Treylon Burks has signed his rookie contract.

Pretty much the standard deal in the NFL where rookies have a salary cap that is within the cap of the entire team.

After earlier signings of the 14th pick (Kyle Hamilton of the Ravens) at $16.3 million and No. 20 (Kenny Pickett of the Steelers) at $14.1 million, we pretty much knew what Burks' numbers would be at No. 18 with the Tennessee Titans.

That's exactly where it landed just under $14.4 million over four years with the NFL Players Association standard of the fifth-year option that must be exercised by the end of the third year, which would fully guarantee the fourth year.

There's a league wide limit on the total amount of compensation for rookies with specific salary parameters for each draft slot. Teams have maximum and minimum amounts that can be spent on their picks based on draft position.

Hamilton's first-year salary is $2.95 million at No. 14 and Pickett's salary is $2.6 million, so the guess is Burks' deal will fall somewhere in that range when more details emerge in the next couple of days.

The signing bonus should be in the neighborhood of $7.5-$9 million that will, most likely, be spread out in installments.

There are very few negotiable items with rookie contracts.

The two primary negotiating issues, particularly at the top of the draft, are the payment schedule of the signing bonus and whether salary guarantees will have offsets.

Those are really the only thing that can be seriously discussed between an agent and a team and signing bonuses are paid in a lump sum immediately are about as common as the Hogs beating Alabama in football.

Yes, it's all that complicated. Ignore the agents' dumbing-down explanation because nothing in the NFL is that simple.

Regardless of all that, though, Burks is going to get paid.

