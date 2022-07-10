With SEC Media Daze a Week Away, We Have No Idea What Storylines Will Develop

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Nobody has a clue what the big news is going to be this year.

The annual SEC Media Daze gets under way on next Monday (July 18) in Atlanta and your guess is as good as mine about what will blow up.

Last year it was Texas and Oklahoma's future plans to come to SEC along with Texas A&M not being particularly happy.

This year, USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten was the big news over a week ago. Everyone seems to think that's just going to be the tip of an iceberg that could put those headlines on the backburner.

Actually, if there's going to be any leaks about anything with the SEC's plans for future expansion we could start hearing the whispers this week.

Most of the talk is going to be about conference stuff with how they might schedule 16 teams.

Most interesting of all is this week will be full of expanding even more before the Longhorns and Sooners even playing a game in the SEC.

Nobody thinks the 16 number to be the stopping point for awhile. It probably never was the goal when they added Texas A&M and Missouri. Now the goal is something nobody has a clue about.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey can talk until he turns green, but nobody is buying that the league is going to hold at 16 teams.

And nobody knows what that magic number might be.

The guess is that's a constantly changing number, too, and that won't slow down.

It is kinda fun for Arkansas watching the drama with no involvement.

