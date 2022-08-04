Nick Smith Deemed 'Day to Day' by Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While we don't know whether Nick Smith will play in Europe, we know everything about his finger.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was asked repeatedly about Smith's injury on his left index finger.

He hurt it in practice Monday.

Razorbacks freshman Nick Smith running on the side at Wednesday's practice with his finger in a splint after suffering a bone bruise in Monday's practice. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

"He might play, might not," Musselman said at one point. "We'll just see with the doctor. Obviously before we play a game we have some days."

Arkansas will leave this weekend for Italy and Spain. Smith will see the doctor Friday and have things re-evaluated before the trip and is "day to day."

“We'll just have to see how the swelling is, and that'll be up to Nick, the doctor and (head athletic trainer) Matt (Townsend).”

Smith, who USA Today named its national high school basketball player of the year earlier this week, did not take part in the bulk of the Razorbacks’ on-floor drills Wednesday.

In that time, he worked with a support staff member on his jump shot and finishing around the rim with his right hand.

Near the end of practice, he did pushups with teammates and coaches as a result of team members not accomplishing a goal during a free-throw drill.

“Medically, it's not a break,” Musselman said. “At one point it was like a ligament. With further testing, it is basically a deep bone bruise is what it is now. Our doctors were great. They X-rayed and MRI'd.

“As they gathered more information, it was just a deep bone bruise."

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman hollers instructions during drills at Wednesday's practice ahead of team leaving for four exhibition games in Italy and Spain next week. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Musselman said no player will see time on the court during the tour if there is any fear of an injury.

“But again, it’s a bone bruise,” Musselman said. “A lot of bruises are pain tolerance, swelling, but we’re not going to play him unless he feels 100% and the doctor feels 100%.

“It’s hard to keep Nick down. He’s been working.”

