Hogs Drop Out of Top 10 in Sports Illustrated Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The first recruiting rankings are out by Sports Illustrated and Arkansas is just out of the Top 10.

Some fans figured that would happen after early signings had the Razorbacks hovering near the top overall and leading the SEC.

That wasn't going to hold up because the numbers weren't there.

Although John Garcia, Jr., director of recruiting at SI, says the numbers thing isn't as important as some believe in their rankings.

"It doesn’t as much as one would suspect," Garcia wrote, providing some insight to the SI.com rankings. "SI’s rankings focus on premium position prospects (quarterback, offensive tackle, pass rusher, cornerback), general quality at the top of the class and also positional units being constructed together while addressing team needs."

Round up the usual suspects and they are now at the top, with Alabama leading the way, which is not unusual.

Here's what SI.com had to say about the Hogs:

11. Arkansas

Verbal commitments: 23

Premium position pledges: 7

SI will probably remain higher on Arkansas quarterback pledge Malachi Singleton than most, especially with such a high floor as a winning dual-threat talent (who also finished the Elite 11 as the sixth-best QB by our count). Beyond him, Sam Pittman’s program has high volume in the trenches, a great tight end class and a massive secondary haul already committed. If you’re into sleeper recruits, TJ Metcalf could one day project as the captain of the Razorbacks’ defense from his safety post.

The initial SI99 prospect rankings will be announced later this week.

SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Georgia Clemson Oklahoma Miami Tennessee Penn State Arkansas Southern California Florida LSU Cincinnati Baylor Washington North Carolina Texas Tech Oregon Louisville Iowa Northwestern Pitt Duke

