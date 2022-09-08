WATCH-LISTEN: Saturday Morning Kickoff for Hogs-Gamecocks

Here's everything you need to know how to keep up with Razorbacks on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After beating an unranked team in the season opener, Arkansas now jumps into SEC play.

And the league team isn't ranked.

South Carolina, 1-0, comes in after not looking particularly great against Georgia State while the Razorbacks downed No. 23 Cincinnati, 31-24, and fed the rising expectations of fans.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. and you can watch on ESPN and fuboTV.

Listen to the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

There will also be a live blog to follow along during the game with commentary plus analysis after the game here at allHOGS.com.

Razorback Notes

• This year marks the first time since 1995 that Arkansas face South Carolina in the month of September. This weekend’s matchup with the Gamecocks is the earliest the Hogs have opened SEC play at home since the 2012 season, when Arkansas hosted top-ranked Alabama on Sept. 15.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson signals to teammates during a 31-24 win over Cincinnati in the season opener in Razorback Stadium on Sept. 3, 2022.

• QB KJ Jefferson once again displayed why he is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football in the Hogs’ season-opening win over Cincinnati. Jefferson completed 18-of-26 passes (69.2%) for 223 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 62 yards and a score, his fourth career game with at least one passing touchdown and at least one score on the ground. It was also his sixth career game with three or more passing touchdowns.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders looks for running room around the edge in the 31-24 win over Cincinnati to kick off the 2022 season. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• RB Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman last year, opened the 2022 season with a bang. The Rockledge, Fla., native logged his second career 100-yard rushing effort in the win over Cincinnati, running for 117 yards on 20 carries (5.8 avg) to finish as the Hogs’ leading rusher. Sanders was one of four Razorback ball carriers to rush for at least 500 yards in 2021 – a feat that had not been accomplished at Arkansas since 1975.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Trey Knox (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Dalton Wagner (78) as wide receiver Jardon Haselwood (9) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 31-24. (Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports)

• TE Trey Knox delivered a career day in Arkansas’ season- opening win over Cincinnati, logging a team-leading six catches for a team-high 75 yards and a career-best two touchdowns. Knox, Arkansas’ most experienced returning pass catcher entering the 2022 campaign, has 61 receptions for 671 yards and six touchdowns in 34 career games. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native shifted to tight end last season after beginning his collegiate career at wide receiver.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool looks into the Cincinnati Bearcats' backfield before the snap on Saturday at Razorback Stadium. (Ted McClenning / allHOGS Images)

• LB Bumper Pool turned in his 18th career double-digit tackle effort in the season opener, carding a team-high 13 tackles with one for loss. Pool, Arkansas’ leading tackler in 2021, has posted two consecutive seasons with 100+ total tackles and boasts the second-most tackles (333) among all FBS defenders since 2019. He has racked up 362 career tackles – good for eighth-most all-time at Arkansas.

GAME INFORMATION

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Where: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden), FuboTV (try it free)

Radio: Online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread: Arkansas -8 (-118)

Over/Under: 53

Moneyline: South Carolina +240, Arkansas -333

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

