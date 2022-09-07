Hogs’ Dave Van Horn Previews Start of Fall Practice

With a lot of newcomers from a strong recruiting class, they now start fitting pieces together

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Now it's time for some baseball, too, as Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn starts looking for another trip to Omaha.

The Razorbacks' annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free.

Concession stands will be closed, but outside food and drinks are allowed. Non-food items must be in a clear bag. Coolers are allowed in the Hog Pen. No coolers will be permitted in the main seating bowl.

Macke’s Bases Loaded Landing, which is located just beyond the right field foul pole and connected to the JB and Johnelle Hunt Family Baseball Development Center, will not be open to the public.

The Razorbacks’ fall season officially begins Thursday, Sept. 8, and is scheduled to conclude in late October.

Arkansas posted a 46-21 overall record in 2022, highlighted by the program’s 11th trip to the College World Series. The Hogs are the only team in the country with at least 45 wins in each of the last five full seasons.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

