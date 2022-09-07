Hogs’ SEC Schedule Will Have Big Finish in March

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule Wednesday.

The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena.

Coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on Dec. 28 (Wed.) at LSU.

Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman watching practice before summer exhibition games in Europe next week. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Overall, four of the Razorbacks’ first six league games will be on the road. After LSU, Arkansas has its SEC home opener on Jan. 4 (Wed,) versus Missouri, plays at Auburn (Jan. 7), hosts Alabama (Jan. 11) and finishes the run with road games at Vanderbilt (Jan. 14) and at Missouri (Jan. 18).

Arkansas will begin a run of home SEC games starting Jan. 21 versus Ole Miss before hosting LSU (Jan. 24).

The run will briefly be interrupted with a trip to Waco, Texas (Jan. 28) to play Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Arkansas returns to league play Jan. 31 by hosting Texas A&M.

Arkansas will play back-to-back road games at South Carolina (Feb. 4) and at Kentucky (Feb. 7).

The Razorbacks will play three of the next four in Bud Walton Arena.

They will welcome Mississippi State on Feb. 11 (Saturday), play at Texas A&M (Feb. 15), host Florida on Feb. 18 (Saturday) and host Georgia on Feb. 21.

The end of the regular season has Arkansas playing at Alabama (Feb. 25) and at Tennessee (Feb. 28) before closing the year with a Saturday home game versus Kentucky (March 4).

The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will be held March 8-12.

Razorbacks freshman Nick Smith running on the side at Wednesday's practice with his finger in a splint after suffering a bone bruise in Monday's practice. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Games We Know (home games)

(Non-conference games have not been officially announced, but this is what we've pieced together from reports and other information)

Nov. 7: North Dakota State (season opener)

Nov. 11: Fordham

Nov. 21: Louisville (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 22: Texas Tech OR Creighton (Maui Invitational)

Nov. 23: Maui Invitational

Dec. 3: San Jose State

Dec. 6: UNC-Greensboro

Dec. 10: Oklahoma (in Tulsa)

Dec. 17: Bradley (in North Little Rock)

Dec. 21: UNC-Asheville

Dec. 28: at LSU

Jan. 4: Missouri

Jan. 7: at Auburn

Jan. 11: Alabama

Jan. 14: at Vanderbilt

Jan. 18: at Missouri

Jan. 21: Ole Miss

Jan. 24: LSU

Jan. 28: at Baylor (Big 12/SEC Challenge)

Jan. 31: Texas A&M

Feb. 4: at South Carolina

Feb. 7: at Kentucky

Feb. 11: Mississippi State

Feb. 15: at Texas A&M

Feb. 18: Florida

Feb. 21: Georgia

Feb. 25: at Alabama

Feb. 28: at Tennessee

March 4: Kentucky

Information from Arkansas Communications and other media sources is included in this story.

