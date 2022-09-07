Hogs’ SEC Schedule Will Have Big Finish in March

With SEC Games Released, We Know a Little More
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Southeastern Conference announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule Wednesday.
The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturday, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (Mar. 4) in Bud Walton Arena.
Coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on Dec. 28 (Wed.) at LSU.
Overall, four of the Razorbacks’ first six league games will be on the road. After LSU, Arkansas has its SEC home opener on Jan. 4 (Wed,) versus Missouri, plays at Auburn (Jan. 7), hosts Alabama (Jan. 11) and finishes the run with road games at Vanderbilt (Jan. 14) and at Missouri (Jan. 18).
Arkansas will begin a run of home SEC games starting Jan. 21 versus Ole Miss before hosting LSU (Jan. 24).
The run will briefly be interrupted with a trip to Waco, Texas (Jan. 28) to play Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Arkansas returns to league play Jan. 31 by hosting Texas A&M.
Arkansas will play back-to-back road games at South Carolina (Feb. 4) and at Kentucky (Feb. 7).
The Razorbacks will play three of the next four in Bud Walton Arena.
They will welcome Mississippi State on Feb. 11 (Saturday), play at Texas A&M (Feb. 15), host Florida on Feb. 18 (Saturday) and host Georgia on Feb. 21.
The end of the regular season has Arkansas playing at Alabama (Feb. 25) and at Tennessee (Feb. 28) before closing the year with a Saturday home game versus Kentucky (March 4).
The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will be held March 8-12.
Games We Know (home games)
(Non-conference games have not been officially announced, but this is what we've pieced together from reports and other information)
Nov. 7: North Dakota State (season opener)
Nov. 11: Fordham
Nov. 21: Louisville (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 22: Texas Tech OR Creighton (Maui Invitational)
Nov. 23: Maui Invitational
Dec. 3: San Jose State
Dec. 6: UNC-Greensboro
Dec. 10: Oklahoma (in Tulsa)
Dec. 17: Bradley (in North Little Rock)
Dec. 21: UNC-Asheville
Dec. 28: at LSU
Jan. 4: Missouri
Jan. 7: at Auburn
Jan. 11: Alabama
Jan. 14: at Vanderbilt
Jan. 18: at Missouri
Jan. 21: Ole Miss
Jan. 24: LSU
Jan. 28: at Baylor (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Jan. 31: Texas A&M
Feb. 4: at South Carolina
Feb. 7: at Kentucky
Feb. 11: Mississippi State
Feb. 15: at Texas A&M
Feb. 18: Florida
Feb. 21: Georgia
Feb. 25: at Alabama
Feb. 28: at Tennessee
March 4: Kentucky
Information from Arkansas Communications and other media sources is included in this story.
