SEC Round-Up: Everyone but LSU Happy About Week 1

A&M's Haynes King has work to do, Bama goes without a sack, Florida believes in Napier, Dak in Starkville, plus a mountain of breakdowns from this weekend's actions

It was a banner weekend in the SEC. Even Vanderbilt came out with a 2-0 record.

Only LSU came through the weekend without smiles all around as rumors from the fallout in Baton Rouge have burned up the internet. With that said, here's the SEC Round-Up for Sept. 5.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has the best pass rusher in the nation in Will Anderson Jr. He led the country in sacks last season with 17.5. The Crimson Tide...

It's no secret that Bryce Young is a great athlete. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has always been a mobile quarterback in his time at Alabama, constantly showing off...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before taking the field against Utah State, the word used to describe Kobe Prentice was "fast." The true freshman from Calera proceeded...

After an hour and a half of rain delay, the Tigers finished off Mercer for a 42-16 victory in the season opener. Auburn (1-0) did not stumble outside of...

Auburn was able to leave their week one game against Mercer with a 42 to 16 victory. There were some bright spots and some negatives for the Tigers in this ballgame. One of the biggest question marks...

Auburn secured a 42-16 rout of the Mercer Bears on Saturday night following a lengthy lightning delay in the third quarter. The Tigers accomplished what they set out...

The college football landscape is still buzzing about the Florida Gators' upset victory over No. 7 Utah on Saturday night. While Florida has moved...

The Florida Gators opened the 2022 season with a monumental victory over the seventh-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday. Taking down a veteran squad...

The Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes in week one of the 2022 season will forever live in the record books as an electric way for head coach Billy Napier to begin...

The offseason talk about what Georgia lost from last year's defense helped the program to its first national title in over 40 years. Eight players from last year's team...

Kenny McIntosh's time as Georgia's primary running back finally arrived this season and in his first game of the season in his new role, he was more...

The run-first mentality is a narrative that's stuck with Georgia for a while; many believe they will always rely on a strong running game and build its offense around its running backs and...

When it rains, it pours. On the first defensive drive against Florida State, the Tigers saw star lineman Maason Smith go down with a knee injury. After undergoing further testing...

Sunday night’s loss against Florida State doesn’t define the Tigers’ season. There were always going to be hiccups along the way with such a fresh beginning and head coach Brian Kelly understood...

It wasn’t quite the debut Brian Kelly anticipated Sunday night in the Caesars SuperDome. The Tigers looked out of sorts from start to finish against Florida State, never getting into a rhythm...

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott hinted at a return to MSU for the season opener last week, and those weren't empty words. “It’s about that time and College Color Days...

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers garnered a lot of positive attention before the season-opener against Memphis and certainly backed it up as he completed 38-of-49 passes for 450 yards with five touchdowns in the 49-23 win. While there were compliments...

Mississippi State football absolutely got the outcome it was after on a rainy Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium, recording an 49-23 win over the Memphis Tigers. Several players shined in the season-opener...

Most people would be more than satisfied after putting up 52 points in a blowout win to start the season, but Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't most people. He told reporters...

The Missouri Tigers put up some big numbers on Thursday night as they crushed LA Tech 52-24. The offense rolled to the end zone on most possessions and Mizzou outrushed the Bulldogs by a canyon of 320 yards (MIZ-328/ LAT- 8). Of course, most of the attention...

A new era of the College Football Playoffs is set to begin in the coming years. According to ESPN, the CFP board of managers approved a new 12-team playoff format Friday morning. The format is expected to be enacted by 2026. The 11-member committee, which includes...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The plan entering the beginning of the season for the Ole Miss Rebels was to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback in Week 1 and Luke Altmyer in Week 2. That plan still stands following Ole Miss' 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday. Dart started...

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels worked their way to a 28-10 season-opening win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, thanks in large part to an efficient ground game. Zach Evans led the Rebels with...

The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels started the regular season on a high note beating the Troy Trojans 28-10 in their home opener on Saturday. Ole Miss quarterback...

Pitt is coming off of a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. Tennessee is set to travel North for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic, and the Vols are looking for revenge. On Monday...

Last year, as a sophomore running back, Caden Williams of Calhoun (GA.), quickly turned heads as he rushed for well over 1000 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets finished with an overall record of 12-3. The 5-foot-11 and roughly...

Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently the favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Still, Pitt is going to...

There aren't many outcomes for a defense that is better than pitching a shutout. That is exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did...

COLLEGE STATION -- What should Texas A&M fans take away from the return of sophomore quarterback Haynes King? That’s somewhat a two-part question. In terms of deep ball accuracy, King...

What do we take from the Texas A&M opener? Should we be concerned that new (old) starting quarterback Haynes King looked uneven and somewhat ordinary, despite...