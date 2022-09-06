SEC Round-Up: Everyone but LSU Happy About Week 1
It was a banner weekend in the SEC. Even Vanderbilt came out with a 2-0 record.
Only LSU came through the weekend without smiles all around as rumors from the fallout in Baton Rouge have burned up the internet. With that said, here's the SEC Round-Up for Sept. 5.
Why Alabama Pass Rush Didn't Sack Utah State
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has the best pass rusher in the nation in Will Anderson Jr. He led the country in sacks last season with 17.5. The Crimson Tide...
Film Room: Bryce Young's Effectiveness on the Ground
It's no secret that Bryce Young is a great athlete. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has always been a mobile quarterback in his time at Alabama, constantly showing off...
Kobe Prentive Has Strong Showing in Bama Debut
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Before taking the field against Utah State, the word used to describe Kobe Prentice was "fast." The true freshman from Calera proceeded...
Five Takeaways From Auburn's Win Over Mercer
After an hour and a half of rain delay, the Tigers finished off Mercer for a 42-16 victory in the season opener. Auburn (1-0) did not stumble outside of...
Five Winners From Auburn's Win Over Mercer
Auburn was able to leave their week one game against Mercer with a 42 to 16 victory. There were some bright spots and some negatives for the Tigers in this ballgame. One of the biggest question marks...
Five Losers from Auburn's Win Over Mercer
Auburn secured a 42-16 rout of the Mercer Bears on Saturday night following a lengthy lightning delay in the third quarter. The Tigers accomplished what they set out...
Mailbag: Answering Your Questions About Week 1 Win
The college football landscape is still buzzing about the Florida Gators' upset victory over No. 7 Utah on Saturday night. While Florida has moved...
Win Over Utah Instills Confidence in Billy Napier
The Florida Gators opened the 2022 season with a monumental victory over the seventh-ranked Utah Utes on Saturday. Taking down a veteran squad...
Richardson Talks Trust From Staff on Winning Drive
The Gators' 29-26 upset victory over the No. 7 Utah Utes in week one of the 2022 season will forever live in the record books as an electric way for head coach Billy Napier to begin...
Dawgs Defense Shows No Sign of Regression
The offseason talk about what Georgia lost from last year's defense helped the program to its first national title in over 40 years. Eight players from last year's team...
RB McIntosh Thrives in Versatile Role for Georgia
Kenny McIntosh's time as Georgia's primary running back finally arrived this season and in his first game of the season in his new role, he was more...
Georgia Pass-First Mentality Sends Message to Recruits
The run-first mentality is a narrative that's stuck with Georgia for a while; many believe they will always rely on a strong running game and build its offense around its running backs and...
Defensive Lineman Smith Told How Long He Will Be Out
When it rains, it pours. On the first defensive drive against Florida State, the Tigers saw star lineman Maason Smith go down with a knee injury. After undergoing further testing...
Three Obervations from LSU's Loss to Florida State
Sunday night’s loss against Florida State doesn’t define the Tigers’ season. There were always going to be hiccups along the way with such a fresh beginning and head coach Brian Kelly understood...
LSU Falls to Florida State in Heart-breaking Fashion
It wasn’t quite the debut Brian Kelly anticipated Sunday night in the Caesars SuperDome. The Tigers looked out of sorts from start to finish against Florida State, never getting into a rhythm...
Dak Prescott Adds to Energized Atmosphere in Starkville
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott hinted at a return to MSU for the season opener last week, and those weren't empty words. “It’s about that time and College Color Days...
Will Rogers 'Ticked Off' After Throwing for 450 Yards, 5 TDS
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers garnered a lot of positive attention before the season-opener against Memphis and certainly backed it up as he completed 38-of-49 passes for 450 yards with five touchdowns in the 49-23 win. While there were compliments...
Three Standouts from the Bulldogs' Win Over Memphis
Mississippi State football absolutely got the outcome it was after on a rainy Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium, recording an 49-23 win over the Memphis Tigers. Several players shined in the season-opener...
Drinkwitz Thinks Offense Still Has Much to Improve
Most people would be more than satisfied after putting up 52 points in a blowout win to start the season, but Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz isn't most people. He told reporters...
Mizzou Defense Makes Huge Strides Against Louisiana Tech
The Missouri Tigers put up some big numbers on Thursday night as they crushed LA Tech 52-24. The offense rolled to the end zone on most possessions and Mizzou outrushed the Bulldogs by a canyon of 320 yards (MIZ-328/ LAT- 8). Of course, most of the attention...
Playoff Format to Expand to 12 Teams by 2026
A new era of the College Football Playoffs is set to begin in the coming years. According to ESPN, the CFP board of managers approved a new 12-team playoff format Friday morning. The format is expected to be enacted by 2026. The 11-member committee, which includes...
What to Make of Quarterback Competition After Week 1
OXFORD, Miss. -- The plan entering the beginning of the season for the Ole Miss Rebels was to start Jaxson Dart at quarterback in Week 1 and Luke Altmyer in Week 2. That plan still stands following Ole Miss' 28-10 win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday. Dart started...
Ground Game Dominant Against Troy in Season Opener
OXFORD, Miss. -- The Ole Miss Rebels worked their way to a 28-10 season-opening win over the Troy Trojans on Saturday, thanks in large part to an efficient ground game. Zach Evans led the Rebels with...
Transfer Portral Fuels Ole Miss Rushing Attack Against Troy
The No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels started the regular season on a high note beating the Troy Trojans 28-10 in their home opener on Saturday. Ole Miss quarterback...
Everything Pitt's Coach Said Monday About Tennessee Vols
Pitt is coming off of a thrilling 38-31 victory over West Virginia on Thursday night. Tennessee is set to travel North for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic, and the Vols are looking for revenge. On Monday...
2024 Recruit Looks to Build Momentum with Junior Season
Last year, as a sophomore running back, Caden Williams of Calhoun (GA.), quickly turned heads as he rushed for well over 1000 yards and 16 touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets finished with an overall record of 12-3. The 5-foot-11 and roughly...
Pitt Players to Know for Johnny Majors Classic Against Vols
Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently the favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Still, Pitt is going to...
Richardson Impressed with 'Dream' Performance vs. Bearkats
There aren't many outcomes for a defense that is better than pitching a shutout. That is exactly what the Texas A&M Aggies did...
Aggies QB Haynes King 'Can Play Better' Going Forward
COLLEGE STATION -- What should Texas A&M fans take away from the return of sophomore quarterback Haynes King? That’s somewhat a two-part question. In terms of deep ball accuracy, King...
Reasons to be Excited, Concerned About Aggies After Opener
What do we take from the Texas A&M opener? Should we be concerned that new (old) starting quarterback Haynes King looked uneven and somewhat ordinary, despite...