Notes on Monday's Razorbacks' Practice After Opening Win

What little we know about Monday's practice getting ready for South Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said earlier Monday the pace for Dominique Johnson will increase this week.

That started Monday afternoon.

The injured running back, wearing a green jersey, looked better running individual drills than he's looked in fall camp to me and some others at the practice on the outdoor fields at the practice center.

"We want to amp up his responsibility and his reps and see what happens," Pittman said at his weekly press conference.

Johnson, who has been coming back from a knee injury in the Outback Bowl against Penn State on New Year's Day, didn't see action in the 31-24 win over Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon.

Injured safeties Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher were not seen in the approximately 15 minutes the media was allowed to view individual drills Monday afternoon.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols, who was also banged up Saturday, was back and going full speed in the defensive linemen drills and defensive line coach Deke Adams was pushing him on techniques.

Punter Max Fletcher, who didn't have the best first game, was seen jogging 10 yards, then dropping to do pushups, getting up and doing it again all the way down the field.

Later, he spent time working on his drop, maybe the most technical aspect that has to be consistent for punting. He was also working on footwork and approach with cones that are usually used to keep the approach straight.

The Hogs will resume practices Tuesday as they start preparations for the SEC opener against South Carolina in Razorback Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN and fuboTV.

