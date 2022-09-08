SEC Round-Up: Mike Leach Offers Marriage Advice, Fisher May Have Revealed Exit Plan

A Bama back's family would rather he be in burnt orange, Vegas doesn't see Mercer win how Auburn sees it, Florida tries to not get the big head, Kirby Smart is irritated, SEC basketball decides to have a season, and much more

An Alabama back's family wished he would become a Longhorn, Vegas sees Auburn as losers this past week, Napier wants Gators to stay grounded, Kirby Smart is ticked at his football team, Mike Leach doles out a bit of marriage advice, you better not look at the scoreboard in Tennessee, Jimbo Fisher has thought about life after Texas A&M, plus much more on today's SEC Round-Up.

If Jase McClellan's family would have had it their way, the running back would be wearing burnt orange this weekend. But the Alabama running back seemed destined to...

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Not only is the Alabama Crimson Tide getting its first real test against the Texas Longhorns, but the game will take place at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. The Lone Star state is known...

Welcome to the official reboot of the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics. The podcast airs...

After defeating Mercer in week one 42-16, the Auburn Tigers are set to do battle with the San Jose State Spartans. Even after the blowout victory, Auburn dropped in the ESPN Football Power Index rankings (FPI) from the 11th spot all the way down to...

After a week one victory over Mercer, Auburn is set to host the San Jose State Spartans. Auburn is officially 0-1 covering as the Mercer Bears were able to...

After the SEC released the basketball conference schedule, the Auburn Tigers finally have their entire 2022-23 basketball schedule set. Auburn has a few tough stretches in its non-conference and conference schedule. The Tigers are set to have another great basketball season after...

The national perception of the Florida Gators' 2022 season and first campaign under head coach Billy Napier has changed drastically over the last four days. The Preseason All-SEC polling gave Florida...

Florida's successful Friday Night Lights and Grill in the Ville events at the end of July kept their momentum on the trail going well into August, leading Sports Illustrated to prop the Gators up two spots to...

The last Sunday without the NFL contests until February has come and gone. As anticipation builds, the time of the year when franchises release unofficial week one depth charts is upon us. A couple of former Florida Gators stars set to...

The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart are entering their third day of preparation for their second opponent in the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday. Smart met with the media following Tuesday's practice, and needless to say, he wasn't...

Coming off one of, if not the best game of his career at the University of Georgia, quarterback Stetson Bennett is garnering a lot of hype and attention. From Vegas increasing his odds at becoming...

Tykee Smith, who transferred into Georgia last season, is currently “working his way back” according to head coach Kirby Smart during his press conference yesterday. In October of last year, Smith, unfortunately, tore...

It’s no secret LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been the talk of the town since the Tigers lost to Florida State Sunday night. Whether it was his visible frustration at not receiving as many targets as expected or scrubbing all LSU content from his social media feeds, the All-American wide receiver has...

The Tigers’ special teams woes were a major takeaway following the season opening loss to Florida State. Two muffed punts. A blocked field goal. A blocked extra point. There is no other way to put it other than this group didn’t show up Sunday night. By no means did this one unit cost LSU...

Despite the Tigers starting off the season 0-1, Tiger fans had the chance to see what starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is capable of. With a struggling offensive line and limited time to get plays going, Daniels made the most of his chances. Though it wasn’t a flawless...

The college football season may have just started, but experts are already working to predict where potential bowl-eligible teams will play in the postseason. CBS Sports Bowl Expert Jerry Palm...

Mississippi State football opens the season. with a perfect 1-0 record after defeating Memphis, 49-23 on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium. Head coach Mike Leach...

Mississippi State was among the teams that did not crack into the top-25 when the latest edition of the Coaches Poll was released, but the team did receive 34 votes after its 49-23 victory over Memphis in the season opener. Seven SEC teams...

The Missouri Tigers did plenty of things right in their 52-24 victory over LA Tech to kick off the season. The Tigers defense was outstanding in some regards, allowing only eight rushing yards in the game. That makes them the best rushing defense in the country at the moment, statistically speaking anyway. Still, head coach Eliah Drinkwitz knows...

The Missouri Tigers' rushing attack will help determine the outcome versus Kansas State. The second game of the 2022 season pits the Missouri Tigers against the Kansas State Wildcats. The trip to Manhattan, Kan., also known as The Little Apple, will be...

In 2021, Missouri Tigers defensive back Jaylon Carlies was one of the most underrated safeties in the SEC. He was a turnover catalyst last fall, stealing...

OXFORD, Miss. -- As has been the case for weeks, the Ole Miss Rebels are entering Saturday's game against the Central Arkansas Bears without a clear starting quarterback. Rebel head coach Lane Kiffin...

The Ole Miss Rebels have secured the commitment of the second prospect from the state of Georgia in the 2023 recruiting class. This time, it’s from one of the state’s most common talent-producing programs, Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County. Linebacker Skielar Mann made his pledge...

OXFORD, Miss.—The Rebels played the Trojans this past Saturday and came out on top 28-10. Senior Jonathan Mingo finished his first game of the season with...

Tennessee went to the intermission with a 38-0 lead over Ball State last Thursday night, but that was not good enough for Head Coach Josh Huepel. Heupel needed 30 more...

Tennessee cruised to an easy 59-10 victory over Ball State in week one, and the Vols have now turned their attention to Pitt this week. In this article, we take a look at how Tennessee's 2022 opponents...

2023 Skyridge (Utah) cornerback Smith Snowden found out last week that Tennessee was planning to evaluate his film. He felt confident they would like what they saw on there. Four games into his senior season, the speedy defender has already recorded four...

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher was pleased that his offensive line didn’t allow a sack in its 31-0 win over Sam Houston. Everything else, however, needs work. Since arriving in College Station in 2018, Fisher’s offense has featured a consistent rushing attack. That wasn’t...

The Appalachian State Mountaineers kicked off their Sun Belt title defense against North Carolina on Sept. 3, falling 63-61 at home to the Tarheels. However, their biggest challenge of the season...

Barring a disaster in 2022, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher isn't going anywhere anytime soon. However, that doesn't mean that he can't...

HOGS FEED:

WHO WILL MAKE THE CALL ON RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON'S RETURN?

WATCH SAM PITTMAN'S PRESS CONFERENCE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

BIGGEST GAME FOR FANS IN RAZORBACKS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE WILL BE AT END OF SEASON

RAZORBACKS COACH DAVE VAN HORN PREVIEWS FALL PRACTICE STARTING

SHANE BEAMER COMPARES KJ JEFFERSON TO BILL BRASKY (READ IT TO FIND OUT WHO THAT IS)

HOGS UP IN POLLS THAT NOW INCLUDE FLORIDA'S BIG LEAP

EVERYBODY EXCEPT LSU HAPPY ABOUT OPENING WEEKEND FOR SEC TEAMS

RB DOMINIQUE JOHNSON STARTING TO SEE WORK IN PRACTICES

RAZORBACK DEFENDERS PICK UP LEAGUE HONORS AFTER WIN OVER CINCINNATI

SEC SHORTS DOES SECOND VIDEO ... JUST FOR LSU

WE RANK THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE ON ABILITY TO GIVE HOGS PROBLEMS

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook