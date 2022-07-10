Where Are Hogs Projected to Be Playing in Bowl Game Around New Year's?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You may not like all this guessing but, really, what else do you have to talk about in the summer?

Everybody is taking a stab at projecting everything.

All of the preseason magazines take a shot at filling the bowl schedule before we even have a snap in fall practice and Athlon's, a Sports Illustrated Media Group partner, led the way with its popular summer magazine.

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas may not be picked where a lot of fans are hoping.

Nashville may be a great town and the Music City Bowl a good bowl, but it's probably not what they have in mind, although New Year's is on Sunday for 2023 so the games will be on Saturday and Monday this year because college football can't go head-to-head with the NFL.

The only opponents on the Razorbacks' schedule not projected to be in a bowl game are Missouri State (an FCS school) and Missouri.

Yes, 10 of the 12 opponents are projected to be in a bowl game, including Cincinnati who is projected to be in the Cotton Bowl against USC.

Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell looks over a play during a spring practice at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in March. (USA TODAY Sports)

Athlon's Projected Bowl Matchups

Potato Bowl

Projection: Air Force vs. Northern Illinois

Frisco Bowl

Projection: North Texas vs. Colorado State

Lending Tree Bowl

Projection: Kent State vs. Marshall

Los Angeles Bowl

Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State

Gasparilla Bowl

Projection: Auburn vs. Louisville

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Projection: Georgia State vs. Memphis

Armed Forces Bowl

Projection: Houston vs. Iowa State

New Orleans Bowl

Projection: Appalachian State vs. UAB

New Mexico Bowl

Projection: Utah State vs. UTSA

Fenway Bowl

Projection: Syracuse vs. SMU

Cure Bowl

Projection: Western Kentucky vs. Liberty

Bahamas Bowl

Projection: FAU vs. Western Michigan

Hawaii Bowl

Projection: BYU vs. San Diego State

Quick Lane Bowl

Projection: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

Independence Bowl

Projection: Tulane vs. Army

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Projection: Nebraska vs. Kansas State

Birmingham Bowl

Projection: Maryland vs. Mississippi State

First Responder Bowl

Projection: TCU vs. California

Camellia Bowl

Projection: Miami (Ohio) vs. South Alabama

Frisco Football Classic Bowl

Projection: UTEP vs. Louisiana

Justin Ford/USA TODAY Images

Texas Bowl

Projection: Texas vs. Ole Miss

Liberty Bowl

Projection: West Virginia vs. South Carolina

Military Bowl

Projection: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina

Cheez-It Bowl

Projection: Miami vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl

Projection: Oklahoma State vs. Oregon

Las Vegas Bowl

Projection: Washington vs. LSU

Pinstripe Bowl

Projection: North Carolina vs. Purdue

Matt Pendleton/USA TODAY Sports

Music City Bowl

Projection: Iowa vs. Arkansas

Arizona Bowl

Projection: Toledo vs. Fresno State

Sun Bowl

Projection: Boston College vs. Oregon State

Holiday Bowl

Projection: Wake Forest vs. UCLA

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Projection: Florida State vs. Penn State

Gator Bowl

Projection: Pittsburgh vs. Florida

Tampa Bay Bowl

Projection: Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl

Projection: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl

Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs. Baylor

Orange Bowl

Bowl Projection: NC State vs. Notre Dame

Cotton Bowl

Bowl Projection: Cincinnati vs. USC

Rose Bowl

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah

CFB Playoff Semifinal (Peach Bowl)

Bowl Projection: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State

CFP Playoff Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl)

Bowl Projection: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson

CFP Playoff National Championship

Bowl Projection: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 4 Ohio State

National Champion: Alabama

HOGS FEED:

WE DON'T EVEN KNOW WHAT STORYLINES WILL BE NEXT WEEK IN ATLANTA

RANKING RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 2022 SEASON

WHERE DO ARKANSAS QUARTERBACKS RANK IN SEC THIS YEAR?

BRADY TYGART GETS NATIONAL FRESHMEN RECOGNITION

DAVE VAN HORN NOT WORRYING ABOUT TRANSFER PORTAL

ARKANSAS COACHES BUCKING ODDS IN RECRUITING

MOM OF PRIZED RECRUIT SHEDS SOME LIGHT ON HOGS' SUCCESS IN NIL WORLD

RECRUTING DAY 6: OKLAHOMA RECEIVER MAY BE MISSING PIECE TO UNSTOPPABLE OFFENSE

SECOND QUARTER OF SEASON TO DETERMINE HOW FANS JUDGE 2022 FOOTBALL

ALL THIS CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT WILL AFFECT MORE THAN FOOTBALL

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.