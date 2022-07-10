Where Are Hogs Projected to Be Playing in Bowl Game Around New Year's?

Razorbacks' Preseason Projection Lands Them in Nashville for Bowl Game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — You may not like all this guessing but, really, what else do you have to talk about in the summer?
Everybody is taking a stab at projecting everything.
All of the preseason magazines take a shot at filling the bowl schedule before we even have a snap in fall practice and Athlon's, a Sports Illustrated Media Group partner, led the way with its popular summer magazine.
Arkansas may not be picked where a lot of fans are hoping.
Nashville may be a great town and the Music City Bowl a good bowl, but it's probably not what they have in mind, although New Year's is on Sunday for 2023 so the games will be on Saturday and Monday this year because college football can't go head-to-head with the NFL.
The only opponents on the Razorbacks' schedule not projected to be in a bowl game are Missouri State (an FCS school) and Missouri.
Yes, 10 of the 12 opponents are projected to be in a bowl game, including Cincinnati who is projected to be in the Cotton Bowl against USC.
Athlon's Projected Bowl Matchups
Potato Bowl
Projection: Air Force vs. Northern Illinois
Frisco Bowl
Projection: North Texas vs. Colorado State
Lending Tree Bowl
Projection: Kent State vs. Marshall
Los Angeles Bowl
Projection: Boise State vs. Washington State
Gasparilla Bowl
Projection: Auburn vs. Louisville
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Projection: Georgia State vs. Memphis
Armed Forces Bowl
Projection: Houston vs. Iowa State
New Orleans Bowl
Projection: Appalachian State vs. UAB
New Mexico Bowl
Projection: Utah State vs. UTSA
Fenway Bowl
Projection: Syracuse vs. SMU
Cure Bowl
Projection: Western Kentucky vs. Liberty
Bahamas Bowl
Projection: FAU vs. Western Michigan
Hawaii Bowl
Projection: BYU vs. San Diego State
Quick Lane Bowl
Projection: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan
Independence Bowl
Projection: Tulane vs. Army
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Projection: Nebraska vs. Kansas State
Birmingham Bowl
Projection: Maryland vs. Mississippi State
First Responder Bowl
Projection: TCU vs. California
Camellia Bowl
Projection: Miami (Ohio) vs. South Alabama
Frisco Football Classic Bowl
Projection: UTEP vs. Louisiana
Texas Bowl
Projection: Texas vs. Ole Miss
Liberty Bowl
Projection: West Virginia vs. South Carolina
Military Bowl
Projection: Virginia Tech vs. East Carolina
Cheez-It Bowl
Projection: Miami vs. Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl
Projection: Oklahoma State vs. Oregon
Las Vegas Bowl
Projection: Washington vs. LSU
Pinstripe Bowl
Projection: North Carolina vs. Purdue
Music City Bowl
Projection: Iowa vs. Arkansas
Arizona Bowl
Projection: Toledo vs. Fresno State
Sun Bowl
Projection: Boston College vs. Oregon State
Holiday Bowl
Projection: Wake Forest vs. UCLA
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Projection: Florida State vs. Penn State
Gator Bowl
Projection: Pittsburgh vs. Florida
Tampa Bay Bowl
Projection: Michigan State vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl
Projection: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Sugar Bowl
Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs. Baylor
Orange Bowl
Bowl Projection: NC State vs. Notre Dame
Cotton Bowl
Bowl Projection: Cincinnati vs. USC
Rose Bowl
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah
CFB Playoff Semifinal (Peach Bowl)
Bowl Projection: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
CFP Playoff Semifinal (Fiesta Bowl)
Bowl Projection: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Clemson
CFP Playoff National Championship
Bowl Projection: No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 4 Ohio State
National Champion: Alabama
