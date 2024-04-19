Calipari Makes Splash With Assistant Hire
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the first articles of business new Arkansas head coach John Calipari made was to bring in a top flight assistant. Former right hand man to Calipari, Kenny Payne is the first official assistant coach hire for the new regime.
Most know him for his stint as head coach at his alma mater Louisville, but he spent a decade under Calipari at Kentucky from 2010-2020. Payne was selected out of college by the Philadelphia 76ers with the No. 19 pick in the 1989 NBA Draft.
Although his NBA career lasted a short four seasons, he played in two other professional leagues before going into the coaching ranks. Payne began his college coaching tenure with Oregon in 2004 and quickly developed into an elite recruiter.
Payne was instrumental in bringing top talent like Skal Labissiere, De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Malik Monk, Jamal Murray, Tyler Ulis, and Tyler Herro. Attracting top talent to win at a high clip was easy for Calipari and Payne as they won a national title, six SEC tournament championships and six regular season SEC titles.
Kentucky succeeded through the years with dominant big men due to Payne's development. Anthony Davis, Anthony Randle, Karl Anthony-Towns, PJ Washington, Nerlens Noel, Willie Cauley-Stein and the list goes on. Post play helped the Wildcats to multiple 30+ win seasons and appearances in the Elite Eight and Final Four.
Calipari brings a national brand to Fayetteville that will attract prospects from all over the country to look at the Razorbacks from a different lense. Bringing in an ace recruiter and trusted assistant will help aide Arkansas in its transition from former coach Eric Musselman to Calipari. The correlation between Kentucky's success and Payne's departure go hand in hand as the Wildcats haven't seen the same amount of success since that point.
