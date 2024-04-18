Special Teams Transfer Might Not Be as Unexpected as Initially Thought
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's understandable if Arkansas fans feel a little uneasy about the special teams situation after the departure of punter Max Fletcher, however, this may be a move that changes the complexion of the upcoming season.
After a shaky first season of adjusting to living in the United States and playing American football, Fletcher settled in as one of the country's best punters last season. With Cam Little gone to the NFL, he was expected to be the leader in the position group who set the example of being elite in the kicking game each time out.
With the field goal unit looking like it may take an expected step back following Little's departure, Fletcher's move to the transfer portal may create a bit of anxiety. Not only does it take a reliable player from the team, it appears to create a need to use the transfer portal to find a new punter rather than having full focus on building needed depth at pretty much every position other than quarterback and tight end.
However, that might not be the case. Back-up punter Devin Bale looked like he might have the potential to step in and fill the role nicely during the Red-White game. Going off last season's numbers, one might not think that's the case.
Fletcher averaged 47 yards per punt while kicking in the often humid SEC climates. Meanwhile, Bale only averaged 41 yards per punt in the thin air of Northern Colorado.
However, there's something to be said about the benefits of an SEC training and nutritional program along with access to elite special teams coaching. Bale certainly didn't look like the guy barely cracking 40 yards through thin air as the spring session wrapped.
In what was clearly an open kicking competition last Saturday as the Razorbacks rotated each punter, Bale boomed a pair of 60+ punts in the Red-White game, which has to make Sam Pittman and Scott Fountain not want to hit the panic button in the portal nearly as much as they might have a few weeks ago.
His first punt went 65 yards into the wind, which sent Jalen Braxton sprinting back at full speed to try to catch up with it. While distance is great, sometimes a punt of 42 yards with a long hang time is better than a much longer punt with a short hang time because it's possible to outkick the coverage.
Bale's initial kick held up for 4.41 seconds, which is good, but not great, especially for a kick that long. However, Fletcher responded with what looked like a half-hearted punt of 37 yards that had less that 3.7 second of hang time.
If the job was still in question, Bale went 60+ into the wind again. This time he went 63 yard, slightly shorter than his first, but had a bettr hang time at 4.48.
If he can continue to improve throughout the summer and drive that hang time as close to five seconds as possible, Arkansas may find itself with a shutdown situation at the punter position. If Fountain and the training staff believe that kind of progress can happen, then what might be initially viewed as a negative could be a huge plus for the Razorbacks.
Should Pittman feel comfortable he has better punting in the line-up while freeing up an extra roster spot to add even more depth, that could be a huge plus to the program in terms of flipping a close game or two this fall.
