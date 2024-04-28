Calipari’s Methodical Approach Different from Previous Regime Getting Players to Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks are looking to fill out its roster with transfers. Three of the six members of Kentucky’s freshman class have signed since John Calipari rolled into northwest Arkansas.
His viral line of, “I met the team ... there is no team,” can be taken many different ways. However, Calipari knew there was going to be a lot of work to do. The former Kentucky coach never complained but put his head down and worked. He probably knew exactly what he was getting himself into.
Of course, it’s taken some time. Nearly three weeks to be exact since the news broke of his hiring. Coaches are all different, some are patient, some work at a methodical pace while assembling a roster. They all want to do it right way, their way. Musselman certainly didn’t roll at a snail’s pace. He likely came into this world running, yelling and waving his shirt in the air with jubilation.
The Hogs’ old coach does have the No. 14 class with 247Sports combined transfer and commitment ranking. Former Razorbacks commits Isaiah Elohim and Jalen Shelley followed Musselman to Los Angeles and that shouldn’t come as much surprise. His transfer class is headlined by Saint Thomas, who had an outstanding junior season 20 points and eight rebounds per game. Chibuzo Agbo (Boise State) and Josh Cohen (UMass) committed to USC along with four others.
Musselman certainly had to act fast but let’s not fool ourselves. Neither he or Calipari are targeting the same players. The only one both coaches are after is former Kentucky guard DJ Wagner. He’s currently rated as the No. 27 player in the transfer rankings, per 247Sports. None of his other transfer commitments rank inside the top 200 while six of Calipari’s targets rank inside the top 60.
If Musselman was able do land a player the caliber of Wagner eyes would start to turn toward the Pacific Coast. For now, Calipar remains the gold standard in recruiting. Postseason success may not have been there at Kentucky since the decade of 2020 began. However, he’s made of very good living off recruiting elite talent and pushing them to the next level. Calipari will likely confine to do so at Arkansas.
Other players the Hogs are chasing include Johnell Davis (No. 2, 247Sports), Jonas Aidoo (No. 11, 247Sports), Chaz Lanier (No. 16, 247Sports ), Brandon Garrison (No. 17, 247Sports), Wagner (No. 27, 247Sports), Trazarien White (No. 57, 247Sports), Kasean Pryor (No. 250, 247Sports), Jordan Burks (No. 255, 247Sports) and Kadary Richmond (4-star high school ranking).
It’s fine for Calipari to be selective or use a slow approach while piecing together a roster. It’s better to get it right the first time than look back wishing he could have done something differently. With at least two known visits taking place this weekend, it’s just a matter of time before portal pops begin.
