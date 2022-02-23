Things We Noticed Fans Probably Didn't

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – While it was an early start, it can be assumed that most Arkansas fans carved out time to watch the Hogs claim an 82-74 victory that ended a losing streak in Florida that stretches back to the last Razorback team to appear in a national championship game in 1995.

Considering another generic recap of what everyone just watched would be mundane at best, here is another edition of our not yet award-winning series, "Random Things We Noticed That Fans Probably Didn't."

Because I'm Mike White, And I'm Awesome!

Shortly after Eric Musselman called a timeout in the first half and pounded on his clip board a bit, Florida's Mike White did the same. As the cameras pushed in on a red-faced White, for a few seconds the Gators' coach looked eerily like a much different well-known Mike – Mike "The Miz" Mizanin.

Brad McClenny - USA TODAY Sports

While some know Miz from his early work on MTV's "The Real World" or ABC's "Dancing With the Stars," most recognize him as one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions in the history of WWE who produced one of the greatest moments in wrestling history when genuine frustration caused him to shoot (a wrestling term something non-scripted happening) on future wrestling hall of famer Daniel Bryan.

Battle for the Bottom

At one point after an ill-advised shot, Musselman called Chris Lykes over to the sideline for a teachable moment. Based on the camera angle, it was difficult to discern which of the two is actually taller.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

It is clear that Razorback need an official measurement to see who is taller between the two. The two could even ham it up with a pre-fight style weigh-in.

One way or another this needs to happen because once it has been seen, it can't be unseen. This is going to cause too many sleepless nights if not resolved.

A Brawnier Look

Looks like center Connor Vanover has decided to keep the beard growing until he finally gets to be in the court somewhere other than a gas station commercial.

We last saw Vanover in mid-January, roughly six weeks ago against South Carolina. At the time, he was sporting the slightest hint of a 5 o'clock shadow, but in a close-up shot of him on the sidelines with forward Jaylin Williams, Vanover could be sporting a more rugged look fit for a man who might be spotted hiking the mountains of Northwest Arkansas.

Nelson Chenault - USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the tougher look, along with Vanover's sneaky method for inching his way down the bench into Musselman's line of sight (yeah, we see you sliding down the line Vanover), will get the big man some minutes down the stretch.

Last Century Confusion

It was said numerous times this week that Arkansas hasn't won in Gainesville since the 1995 team that lost to UCLA in the national championship game picked up a win. For those doing the math, that's all of this century, plus half a decade in the previous century.

However, the announce team created about 45 minutes of confusion after saying the 1997 team was the last to win in Florida. The crew corrected itself in the second half, and eventually posted a graphic with the correct year as the game closed.

We All Knew That Kid

So this one probably didn't go overlooked by Razorback fans, but it's too hard to ignore.

If someone wrote a character doing all the things Florida center Collin Castleton does on the court to get under the skin of literally everyone around him, the movie would immediately be panned for drumming up a villain who is just too far over the top to be believable. Yet, there it is, right in front of our eyes, happening in real life.

There is zero doubt that if fans had the chance to vote for SEC superlatives, Castleton would easily win League's Most Unlikable Player. He's the kid who punches another kid in the kidneys in the lunch line and then turns to the teacher and whines that the guy he just punched hit him instead, sneaking a sly grin as the teacher reprimands the injured child.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

At first they were little discreet shoves meant to get into a players head when no one on his side of the camera was looking, but by the closing minutes of the game, Castleton was shoving Arkansas players prior to inbounds plays in plain sight, daring refs just feet away to call his fourth foul in front of the home crowd.

He spent the entire night auditioning for the Gators' football team while on the offensive end of the floor.

Need a safety? Castleton showed he had no problem dropping his shoulder into an opponent's chest while setting screens, although he might get himself tossed since it looked like he might have lowered the crown of his head.

Perhaps you could use a fleet-footed offensive lineman. Just pull of tape of Castleton scraping his feet on illegal moving screens while doing the old lineman two-handed chest punching drill.

Of course, every team needs a good trash talker to try to get into the other team's head and Castleton did that all night long. There didn't appear to be a point either on or off the court that he shut up.

He even did some kind of weird, creepy puppet dance after Lykes got a shot blocked by one of Castleton's teammates.

When the center wasn't spitting venom into the ears of Arkansas players, he was doing his best to pull out the tears for the refs and anyone else in the building who was willing to hear him gripe and whine.

It was truly hard to see someone who is a potentially dominant player diminish his aura with the hissy fits Castleton threw at regular intervals throughout the game.

But, just like any bully who doesn't get his way, Castleton pouted and quit.

Go back to the 25 second mark with the game still in the balance. Arkansas comes away with a steal. Does Castleton hustle down, hoping to poke the ball away from behind so one of his guards can scoop it up and knock down a quick three to cut it to a one possession game? Nope.

He slumps his shoulders, puts his head down and disappears from frame as his teammates continue to fight for the upset.

A technical by Davonte Davis for slapping the backboard gave new life to Florida with 19 seconds left. A shot went up to cut the lead to three that should have been rebounded by Castleton, but he made no effort.

Instead, he was easily blocked out by a much shorter and slighter Davis, whose rebound in that moment put the game on ice.