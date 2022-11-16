Complete press conference with Razorbacks' coach with final look at Ole Miss game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on importance of game for quarterback KJ Jefferson and how he won't be adding any extra clothing like Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin before Saturday night's game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Jefferson, a native of Sardis, Miss. (about 25 miles or so), from Oxford, Miss., was recruited heavily by the Rebels.

Playing against them is always a little additional drive for Jefferson.

"I would image it gives him some added motivation," Pittman said Wednesday in his final press conference before Saturday night's game.

The starts at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and fuboTV.com. You can listen to the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.

