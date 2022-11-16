Ole Miss Some Extra Motivation for KJ? Hogs' Coach Sam Pittman Thinks So
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman on importance of game for quarterback KJ Jefferson and how he won't be adding any extra clothing like Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin before Saturday night's game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Jefferson, a native of Sardis, Miss. (about 25 miles or so), from Oxford, Miss., was recruited heavily by the Rebels.
Playing against them is always a little additional drive for Jefferson.
"I would image it gives him some added motivation," Pittman said Wednesday in his final press conference before Saturday night's game.
The starts at 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network and fuboTV.com. You can listen to the game online at HitThatLine.com or on the radio at ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home.
HOGS FEED:
HOW TO WATCH-LISTEN TO TONIGHT'S HOGS' GAME WITH SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
HOW TO WATCH BAYE FALL, ASSANE DIOP ANNOUNCEMENT PRESS CONFERENCE
SEC SHORTS: CONFERENCE TRIES UNIQUE WAY OF DETERMINING DIVISION CHAMPIONS
RAZORBACKS, LSU AT TIMES LOOKED LIKE TWO MULES FIGHTING OVER A TURNIP
LIKE IT OR NOT THIS ONE'S ON SAM
ANDY'S RECAP: ALLHOGS EDITOR BREAKS DOWN 13-10 LOSS TO LSU
POTENTIALLY DEPLETED HOGS FACE DEEP VETERAN TEAM IN FORDHAM
EARLY SIGNING DAY PASSES HOGS QUIETLY, BUT MOVEMENT HAS BEGUN IN 2023 CLASS
SEC SHORTS CREW SENDS ALABAMA TO FANTASY PLAYOFF CAMP
SEC ROUND-UP: AUBURN PLAYERS MUST GO TO CLASS WITH HARSIN GONE
WWE LOOKING TO BRING MORE RAZORBACKS INTO THE FOLD
RAZORBACKS HAVE CLEAR PLAN FOR FOCUS HEADING INTO FRIDAY NIGHT'S GAME WITH FORDHAM
• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!
• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.
• View and subscribe to the allHogs YouTube Channel