Will Arkansas be choice of two Denver area ESPN Top 100 players?

The eyes of Arkansas will be upon Denver this evening.

Two key targets to Eric Musselman's next recruiting class, Baye Fall and Assane Diop, both of Accelerated Prep in Colorado, will make their decisions known at 4:30 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

For those who get a little lost on the math, that's at 5:30 p.m. in Arkansas.

Fans will be able to watch the decision live.

https://www.facebook.com/acceleratedprep

Fall is a 6-11, 217 center who has made multiple visits to Arkansas. He currently ranks No. 20 in the ESPN Top 100.

Diop is a 6-8, 200 power forward who has been considered a package deal with Fall. However, the pair hinted to the Denver Post recently that they may not necessarily come as a set.

Diop is No. 56 in the ESPN Top 100.

