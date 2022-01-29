Skip to main content

SEC-Big 12 Challenge Schedule

See when and where you can watch the biggest games of this annual college basketball challenge

It's time for the battle of two of the nation's best basketball conferences. The schedule is loaded with games that will be discussed heavily come seeding time in March.

No. 19 LSU @ TCU

11 a.m., ESPN 2

Will Wade-LSU
USATSI_17563911_168396119_lowres

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OKLAHOMA @ No. 1 AUBURN

1 p.m., ESPN

Auburn Tigers guard Devan Cambridge (35) dunks against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Mizzou Arena.
JD Notae-Oklahoma

MISSOURI @ No. 23 IOWA ST.

1 p.m., ESPNU

DeJuan Gordon-Missouri

Nirmalendu Majumdar - USA TODAY SPORTS

USATSI_17548240_168396119_lowres

WEST VIRGINIA @ ARKANSAS

1 p.m., ESPN 2

Jaylin Williams-Little Rock
USATSI_17569502_168396119_lowres

No. 4 BAYLOR @ ALABAMA

3 p.m., ESPN

USATSI_17549218_168396119_lowres
USATSI_17474327_168396119_lowres

OKLAHOMA ST. @ FLORIDA

3 p.m., ESPN 2

Florida Gators guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena.
USATSI_17569521_168396119_lowres

KANSAS ST. @ OLE MISS

3 p.m., ESPNU

Luis Rodriguez-Ole Miss
USATSI_17527463_168396119_lowres

MISSISSIPPI ST. @ TEXAS TECH

5 p.m., ESPN 2

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Cameron Matthews (4) dunks the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center.
USATSI_17558956_168396119_lowres

No. 12 Kentucky @ No. 5 Kansas

5 p.m., ESPN

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe slams down two in the first half at Rupp Arena Tuesday night. January 25, 2022 Kentucky Vs Mississippi State Jan 25 2022 Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe dunks vs. Mississippi State men's basketball.
USATSI_17510478_168396119_lowres

No. 18 Tennessee @ Texas

7 p.m., TV

USATSI_17509490_168396119_lowres
USATSI_17565320_168396119_lowres

Au'Diese Toney-Oklahoma
