SEC-Big 12 Challenge Schedule
See when and where you can watch the biggest games of this annual college basketball challenge
It's time for the battle of two of the nation's best basketball conferences. The schedule is loaded with games that will be discussed heavily come seeding time in March.
No. 19 LSU @ TCU
11 a.m., ESPN 2
OKLAHOMA @ No. 1 AUBURN
1 p.m., ESPN
MISSOURI @ No. 23 IOWA ST.
1 p.m., ESPNU
WEST VIRGINIA @ ARKANSAS
1 p.m., ESPN 2
No. 4 BAYLOR @ ALABAMA
3 p.m., ESPN
OKLAHOMA ST. @ FLORIDA
3 p.m., ESPN 2
KANSAS ST. @ OLE MISS
3 p.m., ESPNU
MISSISSIPPI ST. @ TEXAS TECH
5 p.m., ESPN 2
No. 12 Kentucky @ No. 5 Kansas
5 p.m., ESPN
No. 18 Tennessee @ Texas
7 p.m., TV