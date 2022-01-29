SEC-Big 12 Challenge Schedule

It's time for the battle of two of the nation's best basketball conferences. The schedule is loaded with games that will be discussed heavily come seeding time in March.

No. 19 LSU @ TCU

11 a.m., ESPN 2

Stephen Lew / USA TODAY Sports Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

OKLAHOMA @ No. 1 AUBURN

1 p.m., ESPN

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports Brett Rojo/USA TODAY Sports

MISSOURI @ No. 23 IOWA ST.

1 p.m., ESPNU

Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports Nirmalendu Majumdar - USA TODAY SPORTS Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

WEST VIRGINIA @ ARKANSAS

1 p.m., ESPN 2

Andy Hodges/allHOGS Images Ben Queen-USA TODAY SPORTS

No. 4 BAYLOR @ ALABAMA

3 p.m., ESPN

Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

OKLAHOMA ST. @ FLORIDA

3 p.m., ESPN 2

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports Rob Ferguson - USA TODAY SPORTS

KANSAS ST. @ OLE MISS

3 p.m., ESPNU

Petre Thomas / USA TODAY Sports Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

MISSISSIPPI ST. @ TEXAS TECH

5 p.m., ESPN 2

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 12 Kentucky @ No. 5 Kansas

5 p.m., ESPN

Matt Stone / USA TODAY NETWORK Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No. 18 Tennessee @ Texas

7 p.m., TV