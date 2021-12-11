Sooners Build Early Lead, Hang on for Halftime Edge

TULSA, Okla. — Arkansas' problems stopping 3-point shooters apparently hasn't gotten any better.

Oklahoma hit 8-of-13 from behind the arc Saturday afternoon, jumped on the Razorbacks early and held on for a 39-33 halftime lead at the BOK Center.

The Sooners were up 10-0 and built a 35-20 lead before the Hogs answered behind Stanley Umude and Davonte Davis.

Umude had a layup, then Davis hit a 3-pointer with 4:27 to play in the first half to cut the OU lead to 10, 35-25.

The Hogs finally cut the lead inside 10 (37-29) on a layup by Au'Diese Toney with 1:47 left in the half.

Free throws by Umude and Toney got the Hogs within 6 by the end of the half.

Oklahoma shot 15-of-30 from the field (50%) while Arkansas' shooting problems continued with a 12-of-28 performance (42.9%) in the first half and 5-of-5 free throws.

Davis leads the Hogs with 13 points and four rebounds while Chris Lykes came off the bench to provide a spark early and picked up a couple of assists. Jaylin Williams and Umude have six each.

Elijah Harkness paced the Sooners with 10 points and five rebounds. Oklahoma's Jordan Goldwire has seven while Umoja Gibson and Tanner Groves had six each.

