Former Hogs Get Close-Up View of How Quick NFL Dream Can End

After Jaguars cut first player, Grant Morgan, Montaric Brown set sites on Hall of Fame Game
Former Razorback defensive football players Montaric Brown and Grant Morgan officially know they aren't the first to be cut from from this year's Jacksonville Jaguars roster, but it was likely a wake-up call as to how quickly the dream can end.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Grant Morgan (55) participates in minicamp at TIAA Bank Field.

Rookie Andrew Mevis made the mistake of kicking a few wild field goals during warm-ups Thursday. Perhaps the nail in the coffin for Mevis came when one of his kicks sailed so far that he hit former Dallas Cowboys head coach Dave Campo.

Campo was covering training camp for 92.5 FM, the Jacksonville Jaguars flagship radio station. Reports have indicated the 75-year-old was hit in either the head or shoulder area.

Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo is interviewed by members of the media during training camp at the Alamodome.

Dallas Cowboys coach Dave Campo is interviewed by members of the media during training camp at the Alamodome in the early 2000s.

In addition, Mevis narrowly missed Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan, who does the equivalent to a training camp sideline report each day, on another kick.

Arkansas fans who would like to catch a glimpse of Brown and Morgan at the Hall of Fame Game next Thursday at 7 p.m. when the Jaguars take on the Las Vegas Raiders provided both can void injuring innocent bystanders between now and then.

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown(30) participates in minicamp at TIAA Bank Field.

Brown, the final draft pick by the Jaguars this year, will look to push his way into playing time in a room already heavily loaded with corners. Head coach Doug Pederson indicated earlier this summer that Brown's best chance to make the team might be through running back kickoffs and punt returns, which will give Razorback fans something to keep an eye on throughout the game.

As for Morgan, who signed as an undrafted free agent, the struggle is real and it's something he's faced since he walked on at Arkansas so long ago. 

The Jaguars cleaned house at the linebacker position this year, which would normally indicate a chance for someone like Morgan to steal playing time. However, in doing so, Jacksonville went heavy on investing in linebackers in the draft, which stacks the deck against the former All-SEC linebacker.

However, Arkansas fans have seen this story play out before. Morgan's mentality makes him the perfect fit to grind things out on special teams while improving his game and waiting for an opportunity. 

The first official cuts will come on Tuesday, Aug. 16 when teams trim rosters from 90 players to 85.

