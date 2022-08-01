Hogs’ Freshman Named High School Player of Year for Last Season

Incoming freshmen class has several players on list, ranking high in NBA projections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas freshman Nick Smith was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Fellow Razorback Derrian Ford was one of 24 finalists up for the award as well.

According to USA TODAY:

“Smith masterfully used his 6-foot-5 frame to create scoring angles and size mismatches during North Little Rock’s run to the Class 6A state championship. He was at his best in the state final, dropping 25 points. The centerpiece of Arkansas’s No. 1 rated recruiting class in the nation, Smith’s NBA Draft prospects are on the rise.”

Hogs' freshman Nick Smith takes a shot during drills at the third practice of the summer getting ready for European trip for exhibition games this month. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Smith, a consensus national top-three recruit, was also selected the No. 1 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.com, the top-rated point guard in the country by Rivals.com and the top-rated shooting guard in the nation by ESPN.com.

He was a McDonald’s All-American and was named co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic.

Both NBADraftRoom.com and ESPN.com currently list Smith as the first collegiate player (third overall) selected on their 2023 NBA mock drafts.

CBSSports.com also has Smith as the top collegiate player but No. 4 overall.

Fellow signee Anthony Black is currently the No. 5 overall pick for 2023 by NBADraftRoom.com and No. 9 by CBSSports.com while ESPN lists him as the No. 12 selection.

Razorbacks freshman Jordan Walsh drives for a layup during drills Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the third practice of the summer in Fauetteville in preparation for trip to Europe for four exhibition games. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

The Hogs' Jordan Walsh is listed at No. 21. He is the projected No. 22 pick by CBSSports.com

Smith was a two-time MaxPreps Arkansas High School Player of the Year and a two-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year.

Smith joins Corliss Williamson as the only Razorbacks to be selected a national high school player of the year. Williamson earned the honor in 1992 as selected by Gatorade.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

HOGS FEED:

WHO WILL HOGS OPEN WITH IN MAUI AND WHEN?

LOOKING BACK AT LIFE OF ARKANSAS RADIO LEGEND PAUL EELS

CAN COWBOYS COUNT ON FORMER HOG RIDGEWAY TO BRING NEEDED 'JUICE'?

FORMER HOGS GET CLOSE-UP VIEW OF HOW QUICK NFL DREAM CAN END

EARLY PRACTICES INDICATE CHEMISTRY STRONG WITH HOGS' BASKETBALL TEAM

ERIC MUSSELMAN'S COMMON-SENSE VIEW OF DIRECTION COLLEGE SPORTS CONFERENCES ARE TAKING

TREYLON BURKS FINDS WAY TO HANDLE SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES WITH TITANS

RAZORBACKS' SPECIALISTS NAMED TO WATCH LISTS FOR NATIONAL TROPHIES

MIKE NEIGHBORS ANNOUNCES HISTORIC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL RECORDS THAT WON'T BE BROKEN

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.