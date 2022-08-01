Hogs’ Freshman Named High School Player of Year for Last Season

Skip to main content

Nick Smith Named Top High School Player by USA TODAY

Incoming freshmen class has several players on list, ranking high in NBA projections

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Incoming Arkansas freshman Nick Smith was tabbed the USA TODAY National High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Fellow Razorback Derrian Ford was one of 24 finalists up for the award as well.

According to USA TODAY:

“Smith masterfully used his 6-foot-5 frame to create scoring angles and size mismatches during North Little Rock’s run to the Class 6A state championship. He was at his best in the state final, dropping 25 points. The centerpiece of Arkansas’s No. 1 rated recruiting class in the nation, Smith’s NBA Draft prospects are on the rise.”

Nick Smith-Practice

Smith, a consensus national top-three recruit, was also selected the No. 1 overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.com, the top-rated point guard in the country by Rivals.com and the top-rated shooting guard in the nation by ESPN.com.

He was a McDonald’s All-American and was named co-MVP of the Jordan Brand Classic.

Both NBADraftRoom.com and ESPN.com currently list Smith as the first collegiate player (third overall) selected on their 2023 NBA mock drafts.

CBSSports.com also has Smith as the top collegiate player but No. 4 overall.

Fellow signee Anthony Black is currently the No. 5 overall pick for 2023 by NBADraftRoom.com and No. 9 by CBSSports.com while ESPN lists him as the No. 12 selection.

Jordan Walsh-Practice

The Hogs' Jordan Walsh is listed  at No. 21. He is the projected No. 22 pick by CBSSports.com

Smith was a two-time MaxPreps Arkansas High School Player of the Year and a two-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year.

Smith joins Corliss Williamson as the only Razorbacks to be selected a national high school player of the year. Williamson earned the honor in 1992 as selected by Gatorade.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Arkansas Divider

HOGS FEED:

WHO WILL HOGS OPEN WITH IN MAUI AND WHEN?

LOOKING BACK AT LIFE OF ARKANSAS RADIO LEGEND PAUL EELS

CAN COWBOYS COUNT ON FORMER HOG RIDGEWAY TO BRING NEEDED 'JUICE'?

FORMER HOGS GET CLOSE-UP VIEW OF HOW QUICK NFL DREAM CAN END

EARLY PRACTICES INDICATE CHEMISTRY STRONG WITH HOGS' BASKETBALL TEAM

ERIC MUSSELMAN'S COMMON-SENSE VIEW OF DIRECTION COLLEGE SPORTS CONFERENCES ARE TAKING

TREYLON BURKS FINDS WAY TO HANDLE SERIOUS HEALTH ISSUES WITH TITANS

RAZORBACKS' SPECIALISTS NAMED TO WATCH LISTS FOR NATIONAL TROPHIES

MIKE NEIGHBORS ANNOUNCES HISTORIC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

RAZORBACKS' FOOTBALL RECORDS THAT WON'T BE BROKEN

Arkansas Divider

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Nick Smith-Practice
Men's Basketball

Hogs’ Freshman Named High School Player of Year for Last Season

By allHOGS Staff14 seconds ago
Derrian Ford-Practice
Men's Basketball

Tournament Schedule Set for Hogs' Appearance in Maui

By allHOGS Staff2 hours ago
Paul Eels
Football

16 Years Ago Arkansas Legend Paul Eels Left Shoes That Can't Be Filled

By Kent Smith17 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle John Ridgeway (95) walks on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Football

Can Ridgeway bring 'juice' in Dallas?

By Kent Smith17 hours ago
FB_Arkansas_MattJones_Pass
Football

Most Unbreakable Marks

By Kent SmithJul 31, 2022 1:09 AM EDT
Treylon Burks-OTA
Football

Burks Attempts to Shed Health Concerns

By Kent SmithJul 31, 2022 1:01 AM EDT
Eric Musselman-Practice
Men's Basketball

Eric Musselman's Logical Approach to Conference Expansions

By Andy HodgesJul 31, 2022 1:01 AM EDT
Davonte Davis-Practice
Men's Basketball

No ‘Independent Contractors’ on Razorbacks ... at Least Now

By Andy HodgesJul 31, 2022 1:00 AM EDT