No ‘Independent Contractors’ on Razorbacks ... at Least Now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With only two players back from last year's team, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman isn't particularly concerned.

"It’s not going to faze us or our system," he said after Wednesday's practice. "When you’re used to Jeremy Lin, Steve Novak and Danny Green getting called up within a week and you have to readjust your team in a day.

"This is college athletics, and it’s not just Arkansas, and it’s not ever going backward from what we’ve seen. It’s going to change even more."

Razorbacks' Nick Smith takes a jumper from the outside during Wednesday's practice. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Flexibility is one reason Musselman does so well with the transfer portal. He's not fighting all of the movement, whether he likes it or not.

Like most of the other Razorback coaches in all sports, they are making it work in their favor.

"As a coach, as a roster management guy, a GM, you better be able to adjust on the fly, and you better be able to do it quickly, because that’s where this thing is headed," Musselman said. "It’s not just here."

Players jumping teams is becoming the normal course of operations these days at literally every level.

"It’s way more NBA free agents moving around," he said. "Way more guys going to multiple high schools and way more guys playing for 100 different AAU teams. That’s where we are as a sports world right now."

Before they've really started playing, everybody seems to be getting along. That's always one of the big questions when you bring that much young talent and mix it with some guys that have been playing college basketball awhile.

"At this time it’s a group that likes being together, likes hanging out," Musselman said. "We don’t have many independent contractors, as I like to call them, where they’re just kind of on their own."

The Hogs begin their four-game international trip in Valencia, Spain, on Aug. 9.

They will play two games in Madrid on August 11 and August 12 before flying to Italy for their final game on August 14.

