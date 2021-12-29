Hogs-Bulldogs Starting Earlier Wednesday

Who: Arkansas Razorbacks (10-2, 0-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-3, 0-0 SEC)

What: This is SEC opener for both teams and Arkansas’ first true road game of the season.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 29, 4 p.m.

Where: Starkville, Miss., Humphrey Coliseum (10,575)

TV: SEC Network (Mike Morgan and Jon Sunvold) and FuboTV.

Radio: Online at HitThatLine.com or ESPN Arkansas 99.5 in Fayetteville, 95.3 in the River Valley, 96.3 in Hot Springs and 104.3 in Harrison-Mountain Home (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman).

Sirius/XM: Sirius: 158, XM: 191, online channel: 962

Blame Ole Miss if you must figure out somebody to be upset at about changing the game time for Arkansas' game with Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Previously scheduled for 8 p.m., postponing the Florida game at Ole Miss opened up a television time slot on the SEC Network and now the game is moved.

It is the first game of the SEC schedule for both teams.

Hog notes

• This will be the 66th all-time meeting between Arkansas and Mississippi State. The Razorbacks own a 34-31 advantage in the series.

• Since Arkansas joined the SEC for the 1991-92 season, Arkansas holds a 29-27 advantage.

• The series is dominated by the home team with Arkansas owning a 22-8 advantage in games played in Fayetteville and the Bulldogs owning a 22-7 advantage in games played in Starkville.

• Arkansas snapped a six-game losing streak to Miss State with a 61-45 victory over the Bulldogs last February. The win began a nine-game win streak to close the regular season and it carried over to the SEC quarterfinal.

• Dating back to last season, Arkansas has won 11 straight, SEC regular-season games.

• Beginning its 31st season in the Southeastern Conference, Arkansas is 18-12 all-time in SEC openers.

• This is the second straight year Arkansas has opened SEC play on the road. Arkansas won at Auburn to open last season and is 6-8 all-time when its first SEC game is on the road.

• Ole Miss (4-2) is Arkansas’ most common opponent to open SEC play and Miss State will match that total this year.

• Arkansas is 1-4 when opening its league schedule versus Mississippi State.

• Arkansas ranks 12th in the NCAA in free throws made and Chris Lykes ranks 10th in the NCAA in free throws made.

