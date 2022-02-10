WATCH: Hogs' Stanley Umude on Alabama Matchup

Watch Razorbacks Stanley Umude's complete press conference Thursday afternoon as Hogs ride a nine-game winning streak into Tuscaloosa for Saturday's game with Alabama on the SEC Network.

