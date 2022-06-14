Razorbacks' Biggest Question to Answer in Fall Camp

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last season was the first in awhile for Arkansas to make it through an entire season with the same starting quarterback.

And KJ Jefferson wasn't exactly 100% healthy for all 13 games.

In the world of college football, that's rare. Especially for a signal-caller that features some scrambling as a big part of his game and an offensive coordinator that finally has a returning starter at quarterback for the first time ever.

Nobody here is questioning what Jefferson can do.

But nobody can answer the biggest question: What happens if he gets hurt?

Brandon Marcello had one of those feel-good pieces about the positives Jefferson brings to the Hogs ... as long as he is out there on the field playing.

Nothing particularly wrong with that and nobody can really question what KJ brings to the field. The problem becomes if he doesn't make it to the field and they hope they have a plan in place there, but nothing that's been proven in an SEC game.

Hope ain't a plan, but it's all Sam Pittman and Briles have to go with right now.

Razorbacks backup quarterback Malik Hornsby looks downfield while running back Javion Hunt prepares for a handoff during spring practices in March. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Malik Hornsby will probably start fall camp as No. 2 at quarterback and one of the wide receiver positions. He ran run fast straight ahead, but he's not very shifty and his throwing is wildly inconsistent.

South Florida transfer Cade Fortin looked good at times in spring practice and it looked like he was splitting time with Hornsby, getting second-team reps in the spring.

Behind him is Kade Renfro and beyond that, well, your guess is as good as anybody else.

South Florida transfer quarterback Cade Fortin during drills in spring practice competing for the back spot with the Razorbacks. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

To be totally honest, any of the three guys we know about could play at the SEC level and do well. But we honestly don't have a clue.

Which is why a stout running game and finding a shutdown answer at left tackle are the biggest question marks.

And there's no way to get a quick and easy answer.