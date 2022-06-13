Hogs, Van Horn continue to be college baseball powerhouse

What Dave Van Horn has built with the Arkansas baseball program is nothing short of a well-oiled consistency machine.

With a pair of wins in Chapel Hill, Arkansas knocked off North Carolina to advance to its seventh College World Series appearance under Van Horn. In his 20 years as the head coach of the Razorbacks, Van Horn has failed to reach the postseason just once (2016).

Though he has been there and done that, earning a trip to Omaha is always something to celebrate for Van Horn and company.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the NCAA Regional on Monday night against Oklahoma State. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

“It never gets old, it's hard,” Van Horn said after Sunday’s win. “What never gets old is the satisfaction and smiles on the player's faces. I mean, it's something they'll never forget. That's probably what I enjoy the most honestly now.”

Unlike most programs around the country that can’t keep up the winning culture year in and year out, Arkansas has built a powerhouse. With top of the line facilities and a top-5 ballpark in the country, Fayetteville is a destination for top recruits that decide to attend college.

The Hogs have put together a top-5 recruiting class for four years in a row, and they have been top-10 for six years in a row, according to Perfect Game. Arkansas currently has the No. 2 class in the nation with 22 commits in the 2023 class.

Winning at a consistent rate is due in large part to recruiting. It’s not only about recruiting highly-touted freshmen, but also bringing in guys in the transfer portal. Some of Arkansas’ top players this season transferred in from different schools — Michael Turner, Chris Lanzilli, Brady Slavens, Braydon Webb and Jace Bohrofen.

Getting the talent to get on campus is one thing, but developing that talent is another beast. Van Horn continues to put together a staff that understands baseball down to the smallest analytical detail. Former players consistently rave about their development while at Arkansas.

Even opposing coaches take note of the way Van Horn and his staff run their program.

“Coach Van Horn and his coaches all do a tremendous job and they always have done a tremendous job,” North Carolina head coach Scott Forbes said Sunday. “It is like watching our own team across the field. They play the right way, they play hard, they don’t showboat, they keep their mouth shut and they play baseball the way it is supposed to be played.”

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn finally had a chance to smile a little in the Razorbacks' 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first game of the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

As long as Van Horn is at the helm, Arkansas will continue to be a blue-blood in the college baseball world. If he is able to win a national championship at some point, his legacy as one of the greatest to ever do it will be forever cemented.

The Hogs will have a shot to give Van Horn that national title when they get going in Omaha this weekend. The day and time of Arkansas’ first game is still to be determined.

HOGS FEED:

ANOTHER NOTCH IN DAVE VAN HORNS IMPRESSIVE LEGACY

HOW THE HOGS MANAGED TO DOWN NORTH CAROLINA TO RETURN TO OMAHA

DAVE NOT HANDING OUT ANY CLUES ON SUNDAY STARTER

YOU CAN USUALLY TELL BY CONNOR NOLAND'S SMILE HOW THINGS ARE GOING

LIVE BLOG: HOGS OPEN WITH STRONG OUTING AGAINST NORTH CAROLINA IN SUPER REGIONAL

TAKING A CLOSE LOOK AT NORTH CAROLINA'S BATTERS

TAR HEELS FANS FURIOUS ABOUT TICKET SITUATION

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.